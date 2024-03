🔊 Listen to this

Cindy Sherrill and Michele Duris from Leadership Northeast take part in the Family Service Association Fund Raiser at The River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Twp. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Supporters of the Family Service Association Fund Raiser at The River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Twp. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

JamieSmith from Social Fabic Collective was one of the celebrity bartenders at at The River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Twp. for the Family Service Association Fund Raiser. Fred Adams | For Times Leader