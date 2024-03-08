🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 14,800 over the month to a record high of 6,129,900 — the sixth consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count.

Jobs increased from December in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+7,900), which rose to a record high.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 70,100, with gains in five of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+59,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for January 2024.

Per standard practice each year, L&I also released revisions to jobs data for the previous five years.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in January.

The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged from December, remaining at 3.7%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point below its January 2023 level of 3.8%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 6,000 over the month due to a gain in resident employment while unemployment was unchanged from December.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. January 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Annual revisions to jobs data

At the start of each year, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) uses additional or revised information to adjust prior years’ monthly sample-based estimates.

Additionally, seasonal adjustment factors for historical labor force and non-farm jobs data are updated.

That process for Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force and non-farm jobs data through 2023 has been completed and is reflected in the analysis of January’s preliminary data.

