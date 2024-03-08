🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from Mississippi drove several days to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex while in possession of a loaded firearm and a bag of methamphetamine, according to court records.

Tyler Anthony Quintana, 30, address listed as homeless, was arrested when he arrived at a location where he was supposed to meet the girl Thursday night, court records say.

Quintana was communicating on a social media app with a cooperating witness not named in court records.

The cooperating witness contacted police in Kingston when Quintana showed up at the location.

Quintana had to be physically removed from his Jeep Cherokee that was towing a trailer, court records say.

Police and a Luzerne County detective, court records say, found a Ruger 9mm loaded with two rounds between the driver’s seat and center console and a bag of methamphetamine.

After Quintana was arrested, he allegedly agreed to speak with police.

During the interview, Quintana claimed he was conversing with a 14-year-old girl on social media and felt he was in love with the girl. He drove two days from Mississippi to meet the girl and the girl’s parents, and if the parents agreed, was going to have sex with the girl and take her to Ohio to meet his mother, court records say.

The cooperating witness turned over online messages with Quintana that began in early December.

Online messages are sexually graphic with Quintana expressing his love for the girl and asking if the girl was taking birth control, court records say.

Quintana was arraigned Friday by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of communication facility and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police in court records say the firearm found in the Jeep had an altered serial number.

Reach Ed Lewis at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TLEdLewis