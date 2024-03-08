🔊 Listen to this

The Willary Foundation, a family foundation committed to supporting innovative projects in Northeast Pennsylvania, recently donated $40,000 to Dinners For Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating childhood hunger in Luzerne County. From left: Linda Keene, The Scranton Family Office administrator; Gary Williams, DFK board treasurer; and Matt Borwick, DFK director. To learn about Dinners For Kids, visit www.dinners4kids.org. For information about The Willary Foundation, please visit willary.org.