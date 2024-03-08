Kristen M. Gibbons Feden speaks at International Women’s Day luncheon

🔊 Listen to this

Helene Breznay, who was presented with the 2024 Sister For Success Award at Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, sponsored by Dress For Success Luzerne County, with her daughter, Lizzie.

Linda Loop, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County, congratulates Helene Breznay, who was presented with the 2024 Sister For Success Award at Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, sponsored by Dress For Success Luzerne County.

Lizzie Breznay celebrates with her mother, Helene, who was presented with the 2024 Sister For Success Award at Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, sponsored by Dress For Success Luzerne County, at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

About 300 attended Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, sponsored by Dress For Success Luzerne County, at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Kristen M. Gibbons Feden, Esq., speaks at Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, sponsored by Dress For Success Luzerne County, at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Linda Loop, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County, makes a few announcements at Friday’s Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

KINGSTON — Kristen M. Gibbons Feden, Esq. looked around the crowded room on Friday and smiled.

“The energy in this room is amazing,” she said. “To be here with all of you who have the confidence and the compassion to get things done in your community.”

Feden, a sexual abuse and civil rights attorney, was the featured speaker at Friday’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, sponsored by Dress for Success Luzerne County.

Rachel Malak of WBRE moderated the event.

Feden has proven herself to be fearless when fighting for survivors against high-profile offenders and large institutions. The New York Times called her “The Prosecutor Who Stared Down Bill Cosby.” She is internationally recognized as a leading litigator in the #MeToo Movement.

Feden is best known for being one of the prosecutors working on the Bill Cosby sexual assault cases, prosecuting Cosby for three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, resulting in his conviction in 2018.

Accompanying Feden were her husband, Nicholas, also an attorney, and their two sons.

“We are thrilled to have Kristen join us for our luncheon,” said Linda Loop, Founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County. “Her strong track record of supporting women and all victims of sexual assault, is inspiring. She is an advocate for changes in the laws and in how our society can better support survivors, and the way she supports the women she serves makes her a perfect speaker for Dress for Success.”

Loop added, “The luncheon gives the community the opportunity to come together, take a moment and celebrate all the wonderful things the women of our area have accomplished. We are honored by our partnership with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and grateful for their support in planning the luncheon.”

Feden told the audience to “inspire inclusion,” and she thanked Loop for her leadership and meaningful work at Dress For Success.

“That first impression is really so important,” Feden said.

Since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December 2010, Loop said the program has reached 2,500 economically challenged women from the area by providing clothing, job interview support and workforce guidance.

Dress for Success Luzerne County continues to create programs to enhance economic and social development, encouraging self-sufficiency through career development and employment retention.

Loop said 100% of the women come to Dress for Success after experiencing a disruption in their lives caused by issues such as prolonged unemployment, homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, mental health issues, domestic violence and incarceration.

Loop said by helping the women in our community develop their skills, they will become sought-after employees and career-oriented members of society.

Feden said prosecuting Cosby was challenging because before the case, Cosby had been beloved throughout his career.

“We had to break down who we thought Bill Cosby was and show the real person,” Feden said.

When talking of her cases, Feden said she always refers to her clients as “survivors, not victims,” who support each other 100%.

Feden said her confidence comes from her compassion.

“I always try to operate from then heart,” she said. “That’s what gives me the confidence.”

Feden said giving back to the community is extremely important.

“What you all here are doing is working to make it better for everybody else,” she said.

When Feden was done, the 300 in attendance rose to their feet for an extended standing ovation.

When they returned to their seats, Loop the made a special presentation — the 2024 Sister For Success Award to Helene Breznay, who accepted it with her daughter, honorary Dress for Success board member, Lizzie.

Lizzie Breznay, 23, of Plains Township, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around. She is a summa cum laude graduate of Luzerne County Community College, who earned a 4.0 grade point average.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.