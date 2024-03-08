Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 44th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South and South Main streets.
Participants will line up between 1 and 2 p.m. in their designated areas. This year’s parade will include over 100 groups and over 1,500 participants, including local leaders, non-profit organizations, businesses, youth groups, pageant title holders and local emergency response units.
The parade begins on South Main Street at South Street, travels along South Main Street, wraps around Public Square toward East Market Street and ends at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.
The lineup is as follows.
Division 1
Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: intersection of South Main and South Streets on the left side of the street.
1. Wilkes-Barre Police Department Lead Car
2. The Gerard Dessoye Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard
3. Grand Marshal Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay
4. Honorary Grand Marshal- Jennifer Gowan
5. Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band
6. Mayor George C. Brown and family
7. Wilkes-Barre Elected Officials & Administration
8. Local Elected Officials
9. Luzerne County Manager
10. Luzerne County Council Members
11. Luzerne County District Attorney
12. Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren
13. LCC President Thomas Leary
14. Lucky Toucan-Held by LCCC Students
15. Past Grand Marshals
16. Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians—Saint John Neumann Division II
17. Ancient Order of Hibernians—- Saint John Neumann Division II Wilkes-Barre
18. Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick
19. Notre Dame Club of Hanover Township
Division 2
Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: South Street between South Main and South Franklin.
1. Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band
2. Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Marching Unit & Honor Guard
3. The Times Leader Media Group
4. Henry Citizens Club
5. Allied Services Meade St
6. Wilkes-Barre Lions Club
7. Wilkes University Alumni Association
8. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Elks
9. Times Shamrock (Rock 107, Q92, ESPN)
10. Darryl & Lauren
11. Shamrock-Held by Leadership W-B
12. UNA, a Non Profit Corporation
13. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders
14. WBS Penguins, Tux, Toyota Sportsplex, & Diamond City Figure Skating Club
15. Jonathan Detres Bagpiper of the Newark Firefighters Pipes and Drum Band
16. Polka Bandski
17. Kingston Huskies
18. Irem Shrine Clowns
19. John Malvizzi Foundation, Inc
20. Cub Scout Pack 100
21. SPCA of Luzerne County
22. Commonwealth Hospice of Berwick
23. Connemara Irish Dancers
24. Shpoppy Shawn Shmoked Cheese
25. Francos
Division 3
Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: S. Main St. on the Right Side (Facing the Square) between Hazle and Ross St., next to the Post Office.
1. Penn York Highlanders Ladies from Hell Pipe & Drum
2. Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame
3. St David’s Society
4. Service Electric Cable TV Communications
5. Corner Post FCU
6. Life Geisinger
7. Joyce School of Irish Dance
8. NEPA Scholarship Competition Association, Inc.
• Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Victoria Vespico
• Miss Luzerne County Shakira Jackson
• Miss Northeastern PA Cara Mia Hogan
• Miss Wilkes-Barre Scranton’s Teen Arianna Spurlin
• Miss Luzerne County’s Teen Maille McNicholas
9. 2023-2024 Luzerne County Fair Queen Miss Jules Quare. The 1st Runner up Karlie Marshsllick. 2nd Runner Up Jade Hillard The 2023-2024 Luzerne County Fair Princess Remi Brennan.
10. Miss Butler County Scholarship: Miss Moraine State’s Teen 2024 Kristen Giffiths
11. DonnyBrook
12. Dino the Cheerful Dinosaur Held by Soldiers from the 109th Armory
13. The Wright Center
14. Franchelli Enterprises
15. Luzerne County Emergency Services
16. JO-DAN Buick GMC
17. Audacy-98.5 KRZ/ Froggy 101/ LA MEGA 102.3/ WILK
18. Wilkes-Barre Breakers Rugby Club
19. Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital
20. Harth Enterprise
21. Execution Cycles
22. Bulldog BBQ
Division 4
Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: Along the Left side (facing Public Square) of South Main Street, at Academy Street.
1. Ceol More Pipe & Drum
2. IBEW Local Union 163
3. Kuharchik Construction
4. Liberty Tax
5. David Blight School of Dance
6. GAR Middle School Student Council
7. Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Marching Band
8. Wilkes-Barre Bears Football & Cheer
9. Funtimes Cosplay Crew
10. The American academy of Canine Water Rescue
11. WBA CTC Law Enforcement
12. BHW Dragon Held by the CTC Law Enforcement
13. DWBAA featuring The Handsome Devils
14. Discover NEPA
15. PA Party Rental
16. Riverside Café
17. Ed Lark Hurricanes
18. Wilkes-Barre Warriors Football
19. 1953 Ford Mainline-owner Otway Family
20. Kid Penguin
21. DJ Donnie Evans
22. Main Hardware & Discount Pool Supply
23. Cumulus Radio Group (Magic 93, 979X, HOT 97.1, NASHFM93.7)
24. Sammy P Cocina
25. Luzerne County Transportation
Division 5
Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: Hazle Street facing South Main Street.
1. Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band
2. Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center
3. United Blend Community Center
4. Together for Health & Wellness
5. GEM 99 & 100 and Ritmo FM
6. Mohegan PA Pot of Gold
7. Northeast Premier Floors
8. Maple Ridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare
9. Prestige Disposal
10. NEPA Bird Gang
11. Northeast Counseling Services
12. Outback Steakhouse
13. Let’s Party and More with Victor Vega
14. BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club
15. Mission BBQ
16. McCarthy Tire
17. Ayers Towing
18. Trans-Med Ambulance
19. Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company