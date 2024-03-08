🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 44th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South and South Main streets.

Participants will line up between 1 and 2 p.m. in their designated areas. This year’s parade will include over 100 groups and over 1,500 participants, including local leaders, non-profit organizations, businesses, youth groups, pageant title holders and local emergency response units.

The parade begins on South Main Street at South Street, travels along South Main Street, wraps around Public Square toward East Market Street and ends at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.

The lineup is as follows.

Division 1

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: intersection of South Main and South Streets on the left side of the street.

1. Wilkes-Barre Police Department Lead Car

2. The Gerard Dessoye Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard

3. Grand Marshal Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay

4. Honorary Grand Marshal- Jennifer Gowan

5. Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band

6. Mayor George C. Brown and family

7. Wilkes-Barre Elected Officials & Administration

8. Local Elected Officials

9. Luzerne County Manager

10. Luzerne County Council Members

11. Luzerne County District Attorney

12. Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren

13. LCC President Thomas Leary

14. Lucky Toucan-Held by LCCC Students

15. Past Grand Marshals

16. Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians—Saint John Neumann Division II

17. Ancient Order of Hibernians—- Saint John Neumann Division II Wilkes-Barre

18. Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick

19. Notre Dame Club of Hanover Township

Division 2

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: South Street between South Main and South Franklin.

1. Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band

2. Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Marching Unit & Honor Guard

3. The Times Leader Media Group

4. Henry Citizens Club

5. Allied Services Meade St

6. Wilkes-Barre Lions Club

7. Wilkes University Alumni Association

8. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Elks

9. Times Shamrock (Rock 107, Q92, ESPN)

10. Darryl & Lauren

11. Shamrock-Held by Leadership W-B

12. UNA, a Non Profit Corporation

13. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders

14. WBS Penguins, Tux, Toyota Sportsplex, & Diamond City Figure Skating Club

15. Jonathan Detres Bagpiper of the Newark Firefighters Pipes and Drum Band

16. Polka Bandski

17. Kingston Huskies

18. Irem Shrine Clowns

19. John Malvizzi Foundation, Inc

20. Cub Scout Pack 100

21. SPCA of Luzerne County

22. Commonwealth Hospice of Berwick

23. Connemara Irish Dancers

24. Shpoppy Shawn Shmoked Cheese

25. Francos

Division 3

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: S. Main St. on the Right Side (Facing the Square) between Hazle and Ross St., next to the Post Office.

1. Penn York Highlanders Ladies from Hell Pipe & Drum

2. Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame

3. St David’s Society

4. Service Electric Cable TV Communications

5. Corner Post FCU

6. Life Geisinger

7. Joyce School of Irish Dance

8. NEPA Scholarship Competition Association, Inc.

• Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Victoria Vespico

• Miss Luzerne County Shakira Jackson

• Miss Northeastern PA Cara Mia Hogan

• Miss Wilkes-Barre Scranton’s Teen Arianna Spurlin

• Miss Luzerne County’s Teen Maille McNicholas

9. 2023-2024 Luzerne County Fair Queen Miss Jules Quare. The 1st Runner up Karlie Marshsllick. 2nd Runner Up Jade Hillard The 2023-2024 Luzerne County Fair Princess Remi Brennan.

10. Miss Butler County Scholarship: Miss Moraine State’s Teen 2024 Kristen Giffiths

11. DonnyBrook

12. Dino the Cheerful Dinosaur Held by Soldiers from the 109th Armory

13. The Wright Center

14. Franchelli Enterprises

15. Luzerne County Emergency Services

16. JO-DAN Buick GMC

17. Audacy-98.5 KRZ/ Froggy 101/ LA MEGA 102.3/ WILK

18. Wilkes-Barre Breakers Rugby Club

19. Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital

20. Harth Enterprise

21. Execution Cycles

22. Bulldog BBQ

Division 4

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: Along the Left side (facing Public Square) of South Main Street, at Academy Street.

1. Ceol More Pipe & Drum

2. IBEW Local Union 163

3. Kuharchik Construction

4. Liberty Tax

5. David Blight School of Dance

6. GAR Middle School Student Council

7. Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Marching Band

8. Wilkes-Barre Bears Football & Cheer

9. Funtimes Cosplay Crew

10. The American academy of Canine Water Rescue

11. WBA CTC Law Enforcement

12. BHW Dragon Held by the CTC Law Enforcement

13. DWBAA featuring The Handsome Devils

14. Discover NEPA

15. PA Party Rental

16. Riverside Café

17. Ed Lark Hurricanes

18. Wilkes-Barre Warriors Football

19. 1953 Ford Mainline-owner Otway Family

20. Kid Penguin

21. DJ Donnie Evans

22. Main Hardware & Discount Pool Supply

23. Cumulus Radio Group (Magic 93, 979X, HOT 97.1, NASHFM93.7)

24. Sammy P Cocina

25. Luzerne County Transportation

Division 5

Float/Vehicle/Walker Line-Up Location: Hazle Street facing South Main Street.

1. Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band

2. Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center

3. United Blend Community Center

4. Together for Health & Wellness

5. GEM 99 & 100 and Ritmo FM

6. Mohegan PA Pot of Gold

7. Northeast Premier Floors

8. Maple Ridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare

9. Prestige Disposal

10. NEPA Bird Gang

11. Northeast Counseling Services

12. Outback Steakhouse

13. Let’s Party and More with Victor Vega

14. BlackTop Warriors Jeep Club

15. Mission BBQ

16. McCarthy Tire

17. Ayers Towing

18. Trans-Med Ambulance

19. Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company