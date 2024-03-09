This Life Apparel continues to grow, offering custom-printed clothing an much more

🔊 Listen to this

Outside view of This Life Apparel, on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre, owned by Ayden and Kimberly Baird.

An interior picture of This Life Apparel, on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre, owned by Ayden and Kimberly Baird.

Ayden and Kimberly Baird in their store, This Life Apparel, on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre, stand among some of the custom items they make.

WILKES-BARRE — After years of running around, working multiple jobs, Ayden and Kimberly Baird decided it was time for a change.

And it was a change for the better.

Ayden and Kimberly own and operate This Life Apparel at 238 Kidder St., Wilkes Barre, where they specialize in custom apparel for leisure, business, sports, parties and more. In addition to endless styles of custom apparel, they also print drink-ware, home decor, puzzles, banners, marketing items and much more.

“We got the keys the beginning of June of 2022, and by July 11, we held our grand opening,” Ayden said. “It has been an amazing ride for the two of us. We have grown so much since we have opened, and met so many amazing people along the way.”

Ayden and Kimberly said they started the business from nothing, just a few print supplies and a 8-foot by 8-foot room to work in.

“And now we operate out of a 2,000-square-foot building and rapidly growing,” Ayden said.

Kimberly and Ayden’s story is one of perseverance, risk and hard work.

They met in 2010 when they both worked at Walmart.

“After leaving Walmart to escape the corporate world and enjoy some more family time we picked up a few retail merchandising jobs,” Ayden said. “Shortly after that we took custody of Kimberly’s younger brother and sister. We picked up a few more jobs to make sure our family was taken care of now that it had grown larger.”

The Bairds also have one child of their own.

Ayden said Kimberly used to comment on how he was in need of some new shirts.

“I had pitched the idea of printing T-shirts for myself as I was in desperate need of new shirts, but couldn’t bring myself to spend the money on them,” Ayden said. “So from then we started researching apparel printing.”

Ayden said in no time he and Kimberly saved up the start-up cost needed to get going.

“We set up a small space in our enclosed back porch and started playing around with the equipment,” Ayden said. “We had such an amazing support system of family and friends that wanted us to print for them and then it just snowballed and started to reach further (friends of friends, friends of family etc.) Before we knew it we were printing several times a week.”

The Bairds ended up moving their print space into their bedroom for more space to work.

“The word spread so quickly that before we knew it we started quitting some of our jobs to allow time to get orders filled,” Ayden said. “We had decided that it was time to look into a brick-and-mortar space to be able to expand as we were growing rapidly.”

Ayden and Kimberly said the fear of having all of that overhead during a time when the world was upside down was real so they waited, hoping an opportunity would come along.

And it did.

“Kimberly and I were taking our nightly walk and we noticed that the building up the street from where we lived was for rent,” Ayden said. “We felt this was a sign for sure — a brick and mortar within walking distance from where we had been operating!”

Kimberly contacted the landlord and within 72 hours they were signing their lease.

“It was the most nerve-wracking thing we have ever done, but yet the most exciting at the same time,” Ayden said.

Kimberly and Ayden said they had no formal training in this trade, but they had done a lot of research and had many years of retail management and operations under their belts.

“We have had so much positive feedback about our products and that means the world to us,” Ayden said. “We enjoy providing the best shopping experience for our customers. Now that we are in a facility, we have been able to expand our products so we aren’t limited to just apparel.”

Kimberly said This Life Apparel prints drinkware, wall décor, graphics for business storefronts and vehicles. Kimberly also has a great selection of live plants. And they print tons of marketing merchandise and the list just keeps growing.

“We also have a great in-store selection of pre-printed grab-and-go items for those that are looking to grab that perfect gift for someone or for themselves,” Kimberly said.

The Bairds said they also love engaging with their community. They hosted a free spaghetti dinner, they do an annual free hot dog event the day before Mother’s Day, and they said they are always doing giveaways and donating baskets.

Ayden said the biggest win for their customers is that they customize everything.

“Our customers have free rein to be able to custom create exactly what they have in mind and we can bring that idea to life for them,” Kimberly said. “We tell them, if you can think, it we can make it.”

Kimberly and Ayden said they are grateful for the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people and be a part of so many of their special moments.

“That’s what it is all about.” Ayden said.

This Life Apparel

Ayden and Kimberly Baird, owners

238 Kidder St., Wilkes Barre PA, 18702

Call: 570-763-9044

Hours: Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thislifeapparel

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.