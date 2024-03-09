🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Our next adventure on the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail led us to the uncharted territory of Shelley’s Pizza, 641 Carey Ave. Venturing into this part of town was a novelty for me, outside my daily to and fro, and with it being a Friday night during Lent, I made sure to call ahead for my order.

At 5 p.m., I placed my order and was told it would be ready by 6:10 p.m., giving me just enough time to catch up with some friends before heading down to South Wilkes-Barre. I arrived at Shelley’s a couple of minutes late, hoping my order would be ready — and it was.

One important note: Shelley’s is cash-only, so I made a quick stop at the ATM before picking up my order.

The building exuded the charm of an old-time pizza shop, with a mother-daughter duo bustling about, taking orders and preparing food with care. In a moment of enthusiasm, I went all out with my order: a large regular pizza, a small pagach, and a small Burger Boli. While waiting, I chatted with the owners and discovered that Shelley’s has been a beloved fixture in South Wilkes-Barre for 47 years — a testament to their long-standing tradition of dough tossing.

My husband, eager for dinner, called as I was heading home. To my surprise, he was thrilled with my choice of Shelley’s Pizza, a place he frequented during his high school days. It’s amazing how food can evoke such fond memories and bring a smile to someone’s face.

The pizza boasted a thin crust, intentionally cooked a bit longer to create darker, crispier areas. This style might not be for everyone, but it’s clear from online reviews that many people, including myself, appreciate its lighter, easy-to-eat nature.

The pagach was a standout, possibly the best I’ve ever had. The blend of potato, cheese, and onion was like the most perfect mashed potatoes wrapped in dough. And the Burger Boli? A pleasant surprise for a picky eater like me. Packed with beef, cheese, onions, pickles and bacon, it was a delightful deviation from the usual stromboli fare.

Shelley’s menu may be simple, focusing on pizza, pagach and strombolis, but sometimes that’s all you really need for a satisfying meal.

Since it is Women’s History Month, I give a shout out to the mother and daughter team running a successful business.

We’ll be back!