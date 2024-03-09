Nieces, nephews, mayor, gather for party at Allied Services Meade Street

Well-wishers greeting Joe Swiontek, left, at his 100th birthday party included relatives who traveled from Buffalo, N.Y., as well as from Florida: Tiffany Spanich, Dolores Pierce, Heather Croad, John Croad and Joe Spanich.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said Saturday he was honored to present World War II veteran Joe Siontek with a proclamation in honor of his 100th birthday.

When Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown arrived at Joseph Swiontek’s party on Saturday, he wished the World War II veteran a happy 100th birthday.

“One hundred years and six days,” Swiontek told the mayor, precisely noting that his actual birthday had been almost a week earlier.

“He’s already working on 101,” Brown marveled, later telling Swiontek, “I’d love to come back next year and give you another proclamation.”

On hand to applaud this year’s presentation, held early Saturday afternoon at Allied Services Meade Street residence, where Swiontek lives, were about 40 well-wishers, many of them Swiontek’s nieces and nephews, along with their children and grandchildren.

Some had traveled great distances for the occasion — with niece Dolores Pierce coming from Florida, and great-nieces Vickie Thieman, Teresa Broadway and Dolores Hunnicutt all flying in from Nashville.

Other relatives, like Paul Swiontek of Inkerman, who organized the party, and Patti Achuff from Phoenixville, live close enough to visit Swiontek frequently.

“He knows more about current events than I do,” Achuff said of the man that just about everyone calls Uncle Joe. “And he’s always had a sense of humor.”

That sense of humor was apparent when James Mazalewski of New Jersey, who married into the family, told Swiontek that his mother is 98 and “she told me to get the secret (of living to 100) out of you.”

Swiontek’s response was the same little joke he had told a reporter a few months ago, in time for Veterans Day: “A man who never drank, never smoked, and never ran around had a bad headache. He asked the doctor what was wrong, and the doctor told him, ‘Your halo is too tight.’”

Seriously, Mazalewski said, when he thinks about “Uncle Joe” and his own mother, who both were children of the Depression and then faced the challenges of World War II as young adults, he realizes, “They never had an easy life, they never took anything for granted. Everything was a gift, every day. So if there’s an advantage to having that kind of hard-scrabble life, maybe this is it.”

Noting that he has “a special place in my heart” for World War II veterans, because his father also was one, Mayor Brown presented Swiontek with a “mayor’s pin,” which he removed from his own lapel and handed to Paul Swiontek to pin on his uncle.

The mayor also read aloud the proclamation, which recounted the highlights of Swiontek’s life — growing up in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre with six sisters and two brothers, fibbing about his age to join the Civilian Conservation Corps at age 15, then joining the Merchant Marines at age 18 and later serving in the Army Infantry as well. Swiontek served in England, France, Belgium and Luxembourg, invaded Germany, survived shelling and received a medal.

In his personal life, in 1952, Swiontek married Wilma, the girl next door back in his hometown. After living in Long Island for a few years the couple returned to Wilkes-Barre, where Swiontek worked as a machinist for many years. After Wilma’s passing in 2018, he came to live at Allied Services’ Meade Street Residence.

The couple did not have children, but enjoyed hiking, picking berries, and spending time over the years with their nieces and nephews.