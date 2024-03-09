🔊 Listen to this

Shoppers at Gerrity’s in Luzerne use self-serve checkout stations. Gerrity’s co-owner Joe Fasula says a positive customer experience lies on striking a balance between customers who are content to use self-checkout and prefer zero personal interaction and those who want a more personalized touch.

Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer has self-serve checkout stations in all of its stores.

As many big box retailers continue to scale back self-serve checkout lanes, one local grocery store is striving to keep the balance between the convenience of self-serve registers and personalized customer service.

Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer, owned and operated by the Fasula family for more than 40 years, has 10 stores throughout Luzerne, Lackawanna and Lehigh counties.

The supermarket began installing self-serve checkouts in about half of its stores’ lanes 15 years ago and implemented the technology in the remaining five stores just last year.

“Some people may find this hard to believe, but there is a segment of the customer population that does prefer the self checkout,” said co-owner Joe Fasula. “A lot of older customers don’t like them and think that they shouldn’t even be there, but a lot of younger customers do like them. So, that’s a big factor for us. It’s something that the customers demand, and we want to try and offer customers what they want.”

As the younger generation gets older and becomes a larger percentage of the overall consumer, Fesula said the utilization of self-serve machines has grown.

“I’ve even been told by certain people, not just in (the younger) generation, but in many age groups, that they won’t go anywhere that they can’t use a self checkout,” Fesula said.

The rise of machines

The first self checkout machine was installed in Atlanta-area Kroger grocery stores in 1986 and in the following decades, the technology exploded, forever altering our shopping experience.

With promises of convenience and reduced wait times for customers, self checkouts also allowed companies to cut labor costs.

Based on a recent study conducted by shopper intelligence firm Catalina, the number of self-serve checkouts in the U.S. has increased 10% in the last five years and makes up 38% of register lanes.

While self-serve checkouts have now become a normal part of our shopping routine, many large retailers in recent years have started to rethink their self-serve strategy amid increased concerns regarding machine glitches, long wait times and loss of inventory or “shrink” due to theft or scanning errors.

Late last year, Target announced it was restricting items in self check out to 10 or less in a handful of stores, while Dollar General, in its quarterly earnings call, said it “relied too much” on self checkout in stores and that the do-it-yourself technology was not a replacement for one-on-one customer service.

Striking a balance

For Gerrity’s, a positive customer experience lies on striking a balance between customers who are content to use self checkout and prefer zero personal interaction and those who want a more personalized touch.

Therefore, a hybrid approach, offering the option of either a conventional register or self-serve is key.

“We believe first and foremost in providing hometown service. That is the kind of company we are. We’re family owned, locally owned business and we want to make sure that we provide that one on one option for our customers,” Fesula explained.

Statistics seem to support this model.

A recent study by researchers at Drexel University published in the Journal of Business Research found that conventional registers had a positive effect on customer loyalty.

Conventional registers are also helpful when customers have large orders, although Fesula noted that many of the self-service checkouts at Gerrity’s have conveyor belts, which make even larger orders easier to ring up and bag.

Fesula doesn’t deny there are issues with self-serve registers, but in his experience with them, he “wouldn’t say (the problems) were significant.”

“There’s no question that there’s a risk that things could get misrung up or that people may try to subvert the system, and we are always mindful of that, and we train our cashiers to monitor that and look for it,” he said.

Convenience turned necessity

Self-serve registers proved lifesaving on many occasions, Fesula explained, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was very difficult to maintain workers, and because people were desperate for a system that didn’t require prolonged exposure to others.

“There has actually been times where, if we didn’t have self checkouts, we would not have been able to properly serve our customers. Whether it be call offs or just being short staffed, or if there’s an influx of business due to a snow storm that you really can’t scale up your help for,”said Fesula.

Paul Bedmar, 86, of Dallas, prefers to use conventional registers, but enjoys having the option to use self-serve if he wants to.

“When they’re busy, the self-serve comes in handy,” he said.

Ryley Phillips, 25, of Kingston, always uses the self-serve because she normally has smaller orders, but feels the technology “could be better.”

“It is annoying when it’s like, ‘Please take the item out of the bagging area,’” Phillips said, imitating the machine’s automated voice.

“I get frustrated, and I can definitely see the older generation getting frustrated if there are issues or they prefer someone hands on,” Phillips said.

While the machines may be unreliable sometimes, Phillips still prefers them over traditional registers, especially when the store is crowded.

“If there’s 30 people in line, you want to get in and get out,” she said.

Fesula is hopeful that recent technological developments like Artificial Intelligence will help fix some of these issues and improve accuracy and the overall customer experience.

“I think it’s going to streamline the process for everybody involved,” he said.