Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin, left, his wife Lindsay, and U.S. rep. Matt Cartwright visit at Gilmartin’s rehab facility outside of Philadelphia.

WILKES-BARRE — During his State of the Union address Thursday night, President Joe Biden hit on a lot of key points that will all surely be debated during the 2024 campaign against, as he said, “my predecessor.”

One issue that Biden has been most adamant about is his aggressive push for new gun restrictions.

And during the State of the Union, Biden laid out his view of how the country is fairing and his agenda for a potential second term.

Part of that agenda, Biden said, is to pass new gun restrictions. Biden indicated passing and signing a new ban on popular firearms such as the AR-15 and other so-called “assault weapons” was at the top of his priority list on that front.

“I’m demanding a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden said in his State of the Union address.

Those comments followed the President’s reaction to the senseless shooting in Kansas City at the Chiefs’ parade.

“For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul,” Biden said at the time. “Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?

“It is time to act. That’s where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them.

“We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it.”

All of those comments got me to thinking about Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who on Jan. 11, was shot twice in the head in the line of duty when he and fellow officers were ambushed in a gang-related shooting. Gilmartin was critically wounded.

Biden said we need “courage” to do what has to be done regarding gone control.

Det. Gilmartin exemplifies that courage.

Gilmartin was discharged from the rehab center where he was treated for weeks following his initial recovery from the gunshot wounds. He walked out of the rehab center, got into a vehicle and was then taken to Scranton Police headquarters where a news conference was held before hundreds of fellow law enforcement officers and the general public.

With that, Gilmartin rose from his chair and stood at the podium, with his wife, Lindsay at this side and his children and his parents nearby.

Here is what Gilmartin said about the gun violence issue:

“If I can choose one thing to come from this, it would be that I would be the last victim of senseless violence. If you are a parent, you need to be talking to your children. If information arises concerning a juvenile or irresponsible person being in possession of a firearm, it must be reported.

“Together, we can all work together and end youth gang violence. Let’s help steer our children to be positive role models.

Earlier that week, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced that Det. Gilmartin would be his guest at the 2024 State of the Union Address on March 7, in Washington, D.C.

“Detective Gilmartin and the fellow officers who saved his life represent the uncommon valor demonstrated by our nation’s law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” Cartwright said in making the announcement.

Gilmartin said he felt “greatly honored” to be able to attend the State of the Union as Cartwright’s guest.

“This is the story of the courage, strength and grit of this one man, and of the generosity and humanity of the people of our area, in recognition of and gratitude for his service and sacrifice,” Cartwright added. “As Kyle was fighting for his life, so many of us were calling and visiting with him and his family; so many of us were holding and attending fundraisers for him; so many of us were praying for him, for Lindsay, and for their whole family.

“Thanks to that support, and a long roster of heroic medical and rehabilitative professionals, he survived the shooting and has been making remarkable, amazing progress. It’s a story that I am proud to display before the nation by inviting Detective Gilmartin as my honored guest for this year’s State of the Union address.”

So Det. Gilmartin and his wife traveled to Washington, D.C. They had dinner with Cartwright before returning to the Capitol for Biden’s address. Det. Gilmartin sat in the House gallery, while his wife watched the speech in Cartwright’s office.

There are many dots that could have been connected here:

• Biden, Cartwright and Gilmartin are all from Scranton.

• Biden wants gun law reform.

• Gilmartin agrees, as you heard in his speech in Scranton.

So who better to shine a light on during the State of the Union than Det. Kyle Gilmartin — a victim of gun violence who has defied the odds and has recovered to the point where he is now an advocate for the same reform as President Biden.

As Biden said repeatedly during the State of the Union — “the world is watching.”

It would have been great if the world could have seen Det. Kyle Gilmartin and heard his incredible story.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.