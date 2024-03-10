🔊 Listen to this

The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According to the agency: “Any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”

The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Dollar General, 2460 Memorial Hwy., Dallas: Opening inspection, in compliance.

El Macuto Mini Market, 172 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed 3 gallons of 1% milk with an expiration date of 1/5/24 offered for sale. All milk products were removed from sales and disposed of during this inspection. Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment. No calibrated metal or digital thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food, cold and hot, are not available or readily accessible. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Elks Club No. 200, 635 E. Broad St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed a light build up of static dust and grease on the exhaust hood.

Center City Cafe, 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Facility not setting up and utilizing 3 compartment sink correctly. (Owner and staff were educated on proper set up and sanitizing concentration levels).

Miners Mills Triangle Club, 77 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Tarnowski’s Kielbasas Inc., 579 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Alyxzander’s Coffee Stop, 191 PO Box, Lehman. Opening inpsection, in compliance.

Hartman Jerk Center, 72 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Band saw not being cleaned and sanitized properly between uses. Mac and cheese and rice was held at 124 °F, in the stem table area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Fish was held at 98 °F, in the hot plate warmer area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Food facility not setting up 3 compartment sink properly (sanitizing solution registered 0ppm).

Istanbul Grill, 40 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Mi Ranchito, 179 Prospect, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the COOLERS, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.(DRESSING CUPS). Does not have proper water supply to fill all three sinks. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Hand sink does not have a proper supply of water.

The Ice Cream Truck No. 2, PO Box 191, Lehman: Follow-up inspection, in compliance.

The Ice Cream Truck No. 3, PO Box 191, Lehman: Follow-up inspection, in compliance.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 157, 170 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Instructed to have Vomit & Diarrhea kit on site. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food was being datemarked with an ink pen and smudged bable and could not be read. Not all RTE items had dates on them. No sonsistency. Cappuccino machine and milk and crema machine were found to be corroated and in need of attention. The handwash sink as well as the utility sink for employees located in the employee area, is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed lack of proper handwashing by employees.. Debris & clutter blacking access to sink. Bathroom was found to be dirty and needs regular cleaning scheduled. Ice cream on stacked on the floor of the walk in freezer, oxes of styrofoam cups being stored in the walk in Freeezer on the floor. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Mop was sitting in stagnant water in the bucket.

Luzerne County Head Start Inc., 23 Beekman St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Abide Coffee House, 23 W. Market St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Gus Genetti Hotel & Restaurant, 77 E. Market St., Wilkes-Barre: Follow-up inspection, in compliance.

Peters Deli Inc., 498 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Schiel’s, 7 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Revello’s pizza cooler in the dairy department temperature was above 41 degrees. Exterior of the ice machine needs attention. Metal storage racks in kitchen walk in cooler needs attention.

Schiel’s Family Market, 30 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Several cases of fish in freezer appear to have been frozen thawed and re frozen and were out of date. Food dispensing utensil in flour and brown sugar observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli, is not being date marked. (Open packages of deli need date markings.) Wooden pallets used for storage in walk in cooler need to be removed. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in back dairy walk in cooler. Loose or broken door hinges observed on freezer door. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on freezer door creating condensation. Observed fryers, bakers racks, dairy case vents, vents above baking oven with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Starbucks, 169 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed no chemical detergent or sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after rinsing them, and prior to use. (using a rapid rinse system for vessels but not properly washing and sanitizing before use —- high possibility of cross contact leading to alergic reactions). Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the line area. refilled at time off inspections.

Wilkes-Barre Movies 14, 24 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspeciton, in compliance.

24145 Plains, PA Dollar General, 116 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Bravo Tex-Mex Restaurant, 61 S. Main St., Pittston: Regular inspcetion, incompliance. Violations: Common bowls being used as scoops in bulk ingredients in the basement. Sanitizer bucket quat concentration was 0ppm. Buckets were remixed at time of inspection. ROP salmon observed thawing in the original sealed vacuum packaging in cookline baine marie. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Chemical was replaced at time of inspection and chlorine residual was 100ppm.

Factory Ent. Inc. The Mines, 105 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Ice Machine needs attention on the exterior of the equipment.

Great Wall, 988 N. Sherman Court, Hazleton. Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed egg rolls in the walk-in cooler and several food items (Cheese, rice, noodles) in the Bain Marie stored open with no covering. All food items were covered at the time of this inspection. Observed cooked rice in stock pots stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed open and exposed egg rolls stored under dirty fan guards and subject to potential contamination. Cooked chicken and soup was held between 62*F and 69*F, in the food prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required. All food items were disposed of at the time of this inspection. Owner stated all foods were left out from the day before. Observed personal food, ingredients, and leftovers in the refrigerator of the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as personal living quarters. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in food prep areas, but facility does not have a pest control program. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests (2 dead mice on sticky traps) from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed old / decaying mice in pest control device in the back food storage area. Old unused equipment stored in the kitchen area, should be removed from food facility. Observed a build up of grease on the hood filters above the cooks line. Fan guards and ceiling surface in the walk-in cooler has a build up of static dust, grime and dirt and needs to be cleaned. Flooring in the kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Observed a heavy buildup of grease, grime and old food debris under equipment on floor to wall junctions and in between fryers and ovens.

Grotto Pizza Gateway, 36 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed an ice scoop used to store ice stored with the Food contact surface in direct contact with the outside top surface of the ice machine. The scoop was cleaned and sanitized and placed in a cambro pan. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing glasswasher was <10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The partial bottle of sanitizer was replaced and then the residual sanitizer tested at 100 ppm. The air diffusers throughout the kitchen of the food facility are dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Jeddo Stars Athletic Asc., 1933 State Rt. 940, Freeland: Regular inspeciton, in compliance. Violations: Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice. Scoop was removed from ice.

La Napoli II, 1984 Slocum Road, Wapwallopen: Compliance inspection, in compliance. Violations: Meatballs in sauce and red sauce food was held at 125-130 °F, in the hot hold unit in the kitchen area, rather than 135°F or above as required. In an interview with staff, they stated that they heated it on the stove but failed to take a temperature to ensure that it was heated to 165*F or above before placing into the hot hold unit. The facility has only been open for approximately one hour. Staff was educated of need to heat food items to 165*F or above before placing into hot hold where it should be held at a temperature of 135*F or above. The food items were reheated to 175-180 * F and placed back into hot hold during this inspection. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition. The facility is not documenting or following their procedure for pizza that is placed in their unrefrigerated display case. The staff staffed that they placed the pizza in the case at 10:30 am and if it was not sold by 4 pm they would discard it. But when asked for documentation or how anyone would know how long the pizza was in the display case there was no way of knowing. The Staff person immediately went and obtained souffle’ cups on his own and wrote the times on them and placed them with the pizzas. Staff was educated that unrefrigerated food items can only be out for no more than four hours. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The staff present during this inspection was unable to locate a stem thermometer during this inspection. The owner stated during a telephone conversation during this inspection that he will bring a thermometer to the facility when he comes here later today.

Simplicity, 320 PA-315, Unit 240, Pittston: Opening inspection, in compliance.

The Jeddo Grill, 1933 State Rt. 940, Freeland: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program. Owner is to forward a copy of the completed 5 year managers certificate to this inspector when obtained.

Woods Ice Cream, 554 Forest St. , Freeland: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Cafe Girasole, 1109 WYoming Ave., Exeter: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Common bowls being used as scoops in bulk sugar and salt ingredients. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperature of equipment not available in multiple refrigeration units.

Chuck E. Cheese No. 533, 2120 Wilkes-Barre Marketplace, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dollar General No. 23851, 3271 PA 118, Dallas: Opening inspection, in compliance. Violations: Drinking water used in the food facility is not from an approved source, such as a public water system or an approved non-public water system. The facility currently has the water Fountains covered with Plastic Bags so that they cannot be used. The facility has signage posted at the drinking fountains and handwash sinks ” Warning-Non potable water DO NOT DRINK.” There is both Hand soap and hand sanitizer at the handwash sinks. Sign posted instructed staff and Consumers to use hand sanitizer after washing their hands. The facility owner has agreed not utilize the water for drinking purposes until the water is approved by DEP and a Public Water Source is assigned.

EJK Conecssions (XKM-1189 Potato Pancakes)-MFF4, 9 Colonial Drive, Mountain Top: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Empanada King, 1058 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed containerized food stored directly on the floor inside of the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Hong Kong Restaurant, 1060 Midway Shopping Center, Wyoming: Change of ownsership, in compliance. Violations: Chicken, and an onion inside the walk-in cooler were stored open with no covering. The items were covered during this inspection. Observed a handled metal scoop and a handles sauce pan stored sitting on a metal pipe located on the wall behind the bulk ingredient containers. The scoop and pan were placed inside of the 3 bay sink to be washed and sanitized. Staff was educated on proper storage of the scoops etc. Food facility is reusing common plastic grocery bags to store chicken in the reach in freezer. Single use Soy sauce Buckets intended for single are being used to store food items such as sprouts. Made owner aware of need to use food grade bags for food storage and to store food items in food grade containers intended to be re-used. Observed two crockpots used for hot hold, in prep area, with an accumulation of grease, food residue, debris covering the outside surfaces. The pots are in need of cleaning. Door handles and outside surfaces of reach in refrigerators and freezers (Non-food contact surfaces) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Inside ceiling and wall surfaces of the walk-in cooler (Non-food contact surfaces) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation a tan /black mold like residue and is in need of cleaning. The Wire storage racks and the shelf liners covering the shelves (Non-food contact surfaces) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of tan, black and white mold like residues and are in need of cleaning. The handwash sink in the prep area was filed with plastic bottles, dust and grime, and a cardboard box and not accessible at all times for employee use. then items were removed from the sink during this inspection. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the prep area. Hand soap was placed at the sink during this inspection. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area. paper towel was placed at the sink during this inspection. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Hooligans, 396 E. Washington St., Nanticoke: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: 90 days given to secure certification. 90 days given to secure certification

Root & Spring, 1201 Oak St., Pittston: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed sanitizer buckets being stored above the bain marie which has potential to contaminate food inside the bain marie. Buckets were moved at time of inspection.

Anthracite Cafe, 804 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed romaine lettuce stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler , rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Drip pan under stove top and broiler, floors and walls behind convection oven, walk in cooler floor, can opener.) Waste water drain from freezer compressor drains into hand sink. Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for handwashing needs to be installed by food prep / warewashing sinkin basement.

Dukey’s Cafe, 785 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Julie’s Cozy Cafe, 95 W. Chestnut St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Price Chopper No. 190 (Market 32), 180 Westside Mall, Edwardsville: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Shellstock tags did not have all of the required information, the date the last shellfish was sold was lacking from the tags. Staff was educated and instructed on proper dating procedure and initiated new procedure today and moving forward. A common plastic drinking cup used to dispense shredded cheese was stored on top of the shredded cheese inside of the Bain Marie in the food prep area. The cup was replaced with a handles cup during this inspection. One ceiling tile located above the stand-up mixer in the Bakery is sagging and out of the tracking and is exposing the area above.

Wendy’s No. 302, 55 S. Wyoming Ave., Edwardsville: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the ware wash area. Paper towel was placed at the sink during this inspection. The floor and wire shelving inside of the walk-in cooler has a large area of white sticky residue and in need of cleaning. This was cleaned and sanitized during this inspection.

Al’s Nut House, 407 E. Noble St., Nanticoke: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Amber Indian Express, 78 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Salad bar items were placed on self service bar with no temperature controls (lettuce, tomatoes 60 degrees) ice was added at time of inspection. Potatoes , cauliflour-milk was held at 58°F, in the back kitchen baine mare area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food facility does not set up three-compartment sink for manual warewashing properly (((no sanitizing solution available and sanitizing sink does not have a working drain plug. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply sinks at the time of this inspection.

Anthracite VFW Post No. 283, 757 Wyoming Ave., Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing glasswasher was <10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A new bottle of sanitizer was applied, and then residual sanitizer tested at 50 ppm. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. it was determined that the machine is not dispensing the sanitizer solution. The Person in Charge is going to speak with the Commander once he is out of work to see who she needs to contact for repair. The manager has agreed that they will not us this dish machine until it is repaired, and the residual sanitizer is 50 to 100 ppm. Until it is repaired the facility will use the glasswasher or 3 bay sink at the bar to properly wash, rinse and sanitize utensils. The facility uses plastic eating utensils, plastic baskets with paper liners for serving. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ther is a buildup of a brown yeast like residue on the ceiling and walls of the walk-in keg cooler in the basement and is need of cleaning.

China Garden 15, 15 Main St., Plains: Compliance inspection, in compliance. Violations: The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. RTE foods observed stored in single service use raw chicken boxes. RTE foods stored in raw chicken boxes voluntarily disposed of during this inspection. Bulk food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen food prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Soup, which was cooled, was not being reheated to 165°F within two hours, for hot holding. PIC stated foods placed in hot hold unit within the hour. Foods heated to reach temperature during this inspection as immediate corrective action. Manual warewashing equipment area observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. Facility observed using egg carton separation trays and raw chicken boxes, which is intended to be a single-service or single-use article for storing RTE foods. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil on bulk food containers, bane marie, food shelving in walk-in cooler. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen food prep area. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not sufficient for adequate cleaning. Ceiling tiles observed severely water damaged in the back kitchen food prep area, and need replaced. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in entire facility, but facility does not have a pest control program. Pest control contacted during this inspection to begin pest control aggressive program. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed old rodent droppings throughout facility. Observed rodent droppings and signs of rodent activity evidenced by chewed single use food wrappers in dry storage area. Open and chewed dropping laced wrappers and food containers voluntarily disposed of during this inspection. Observed build up of grease droplets on ansul system piping above hot food prep line above cooking surface with potential to contaminate foods. Food prep and storage area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Lye, used for cleaning, observed stored above stand up freezer unit in kitchen storage area.

Eagle Rock/Club House, 191 Turnberry Lane, Hazle Twp.: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (Chicken soup and tomato sauce) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. All food items were properly date marked at the time of this inspection. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Eagle Rock Base Lodge, 421 Walden Drive, Hazle Twp.: Regular inspections, in compliance. Violations: Observed black mold on non-food contact surfaces of the beer cooler at the front bar. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in back ware wash area. Cleaned and sanitized utensils (Spoons and forks) located in prep area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Eagle Rock Resort – Aquatic Center, 229 Turnberry Lane, Hazleton: Regular inspeciton, in compliance.

Ferris Barney Street Lunch, 218 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Gerry’s Pizza, 496 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Jim’s Restaurant & Pub, 62-62 W. Green St., Nanticoke: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Marty’s Pizza, 131 E. Broad St., Nanticoke: Regular inspection, in compliance.

McDonald’s No. 6185, 251 E. Route 940, White Haven: Compliance inspection, in compliance.

Nanticoke Quoit Club, 422 Raolroad St., Nanticoke: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Nardozzo’s Pizza, 145 E. Market St., Nanticoke: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Panorama Lodge, 151 Country Club Drive, Hazle Townshp: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Burger patties and hot dogs in the reach-in cooler area stored open with no covering. All food items were covered at the time of this inspection. Observed a build up of static dust and grime on the fan guards in the reach-in cooler. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Head chef is to forward a copy of a FEC to this inspector.

The Lodge at Eagle Rock, 720 Valley View Drive, Hazle Twp.: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Amigons Diner, 299 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Follow-up inspection, in compliance. Violations: Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the GRAB AND GO SHELF is not being date marked (Cookies). Plywood being used as a prep table. (Owners were replacing during inspection.) Dough hooks were stored on floor. (Corrected at time of inspection.)

Denny’s No. 8804, 83 State Route 93, Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Food employee observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food contact surface of 3 ladles are not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Interior surface of the microwave oven on the end of the cooks line was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Microwave was cleaned and sanitized at the time of this inspection. Observed cooking equipment, in food prep area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces (exterior surfaces of several reach-in coolers) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of old food splatter and soil. Observed a heavy build up of grease and grime on the floor to wall junctions under equipment on the cooks line.

Eden – A Vegan Cafe, 136 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food products that are not in their original container needs to be labeled with common name and date of expiration. Cutting board attached to the Baine Marie needs attention. Cutting board in kitchen needs attention. Ceiling and walls around the grill station need attention. Floors throughout the prep and kitchen area need attention. Handwashing sink located in the prep area did not have working hot water. Handle needed to be fixed.