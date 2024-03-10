🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Coffee Inclusive, the Pittston-based coffee shop employing people with diverse abilities including Autism and Down Syndrome, is celebrating its first anniversary with a day-long birthday celebration on Wednesday, March 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Coffee Inclusive, operated by PA Inclusive (formerly NEPA Inclusive), is offering customer specials during the birthday celebration including any coffee drink plus any baked good for $10; and a smoothie or pressed juice drink and two energy balls for $20.

Employees and guest baristas will spin a prize wheel for customer giveaways throughout the day, including free coffee drinks and free Coffee Inclusive merchandise.

The Coffee Inclusive celebration is one of many events planned by PA Inclusive as part of their Developmental Disabilities Month activities.

Starting in 1987, this month-long celebration, led by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD) and its partners, has been a highlight of advocacy and inclusion every March.

It’s a time to reflect on the progress made in promoting the rights and abilities of individuals with developmental disabilities, while also pushing forward on the continuous journey to a truly inclusive society.

Coffee Inclusive employs people with diverse abilities, including intellectual disabilities and Autism, working side by side with experienced baristas and servers to provide a warm and welcoming community coffee shop experience. The coffee shop officially opened for business on March 13, 2023.

Coffee Inclusive offers a full line of cold and hot coffees, lattes, espressos, mochas and cappuccinos along with a selection of locally sourced teas and a variety of baked goods. In addition, Coffee Inclusive serves healthy fruit smoothies and acai bowls.

Patrons can place their orders to go or enjoy their food and beverages at one of the many casual seating areas in and around the coffee shop.

Proceeds from the anniversary celebration will go towards fundraising efforts for Bake Inclusive, the new bakery under construction at Coffee Inclusive.

The focus of Bake Inclusive is to employ more individuals with disabilities and to create a transitional employment training program for high school students to prepare them for employment post-high school, with the goal of a successful employment outcome upon ‘aging out’ of high school. Bake Inclusive is scheduled to open this spring.

Coffee Inclusive is located in Pittston’s Waterfront Warehouse, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 12.

Customers requiring handicap accessibility, or the use of an elevator should use the building’s alternate entrance at 22 East Street and take the elevator to the second floor to access Coffee Inclusive.