Wayne C. White sentenced for a shooting in Plymouth and stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman described Wayne C. White as one of the most violent criminals he has ever prosecuted in his 13 year career.

President Judge Michael T. Vough agreed, telling White, 51, he needed to be removed from society sentencing him to up to 66 years in prison for attempting to kill a man in Plymouth and stabbing a man in Wilkes-Barre.

“You have no regard for human life; You are a violent criminal, sir. You need to be removed from society,” Vough said to White while sentencing him to 33 years, three months to 66 years, six months on charges of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment for the Plymouth shooting, and for robbery and aggravated assault for the Wilkes-Barre stabbing.

White was convicted by Vough in a non-jury trial earlier this year of shooting Michael Paris five times as Paris sat inside a parked vehicle using a phone on Ferry Street, Plymouth, on Aug. 27, 2020.

Paris survived the gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage in the area of the shooting recorded the man, who was identified as White during the trial, walking away just after Paris was shot.

White pled guilty last week to robbery and aggravated assault involving stabbing Wayne Thiede in the area of Dana and Grove streets, Wilkes-Barre, on Dec. 30, 2018.

Thiede told Wilkes-Barre police he was visiting a friend and walked to a store to cash a winning lottery ticket. While walking from the store, Thiede was accosted by White who demanded his lottery winnings and stabbed him five times, court records say.

White was ordered to pay Thiede $200 in restitution.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski assisted in prosecuting White.

Attorney John B. Pike represented White.