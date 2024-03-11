🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A former Hanover Township police officer was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for his role in trafficking illicit drugs.

Kevin Eugene Davis, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Davis rented an apartment on North Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, knowing that the apartment was used to store and package illicit drugs, according to the news release.

Davis installed surveillance cameras inside the apartment and acted as security for the drug trafficking organization, the news release says.

Davis further instructed and coached members of the drug trafficking organization on what to do and what to say if they were stopped by law enforcement and warned members of the organization of law enforcement surveillance.

On one occasion, Davis used a law enforcement data base to determine whether a member of the drug trafficking organization had been stopped by law enforcement, the news release says.

Davis was among at least 10 people charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office in June 2022, following an investigation that also involved police in Plains Township, Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, Pittston, Pittston Township, Luzerne County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Davis and three others in the drug trafficking organization were indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2022.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Hardik, from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted.