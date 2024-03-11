🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Rep. Mike Cabell on Monday said it is estimated that $70 billion is extracted from the U.S. economy annually by undocumented workers who send their earnings back to their home countries.

“My bill would impose a fee to ensure some of that money stays right here in Pennsylvania and doesn’t go toward supporting the economy of a foreign nation,” said Cabell, R-Butler Township.

Seeking to generate a new revenue source for Pennsylvania, Cabell said he plans to soon introduce legislation that would impose a state fee on international remittances made by illegal immigrants.

Specifically, Cabell’s proposal would impose a 10% fee on international remittances being sent abroad by an undocumented worker through a money transfer licensee or agent. The revenue would be used to support the popular Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, which benefits seniors and people with disabilities.

Cabell noted that other states have enacted similar legislation with great success.

He said Oklahoma enacted a 1% fee on international remittances in 2014, generating more than $15 million in annual revenue.

Pennsylvania’s estimated undocumented population is far larger than Oklahoma’s, so a remittance fee would result in a greater revenue return for the Commonwealth, as well as help to stem this form of “economic hemorrhaging.”

Cabell said he is currently seeking co-sponsors for his bill, which is companion legislation to a proposal to be introduced in the Senate by Sens. Doug Mastriano (R-33) and Chris Gebhard (R-48).

