TRUCKSVILLE — It’s the perfect name for the perfect product — Pizza Perfect.

What better way to end the work week, especially on a Friday during Lent, than to drive out to Carverton Road and pick up a box of Pizza Perfect pizza?

I always order it with extra sauce and extra cheese, and don’t forget the onions!

A short drive home, change into comfy clothes and hop in the recliner to watch TV and devour a few cuts of the delicious Pizza Perfect masterpiece.

This has been a favorite of mine for decades — whether it be to take home and selfishly enjoy, or to eat in the Pizza Perfect dining room with friends as the toy train, a theme customers enjoy, circles the inside of the restaurant on tracks attached to the ceiling.

And the owners — Janine Hudak and Tammy Lemelin — are always there and occasionally peek out from the kitchen to greet customers. They have between 30 and 35 employees.

From the Pizza Perfect website:

“The name Pizza Perfect is more than a moniker for our Trucksville, Pennsylvania restaurant. It’s a statement of the goal set by its original owners — Myron Mickiewicz and our father Richard Adamchick — when they first opened Pizza Perfect in 1975.

“They wanted to make their pizza perfect.

“Our restaurant has operated out of the same Carverton Road location for over 40 years. Not much about the business has changed in that time, except the increased number of our customers.

“Pizza Perfect maintains a family-oriented atmosphere. Customers who sat on the counter as children while their parents picked up pizza are now bringing their children into the restaurant.

“When Richard Adamchick passed away in 2015, his daughters Janine Hudak and Tammy Lemelin took over management of the restaurant. As their father Rich always said:

“Always be consistent. Never forget where you came from. Treat people how you want to be treated.”

“And that’s exactly what we’ve always done here at Pizza Perfect. There’s always someone from the Adamchick family on-site, and we feel blessed to be such a consistent part of our local community – a community that we love.

“Janine and Tammy are thankful people continue to embrace their unchanging staples, including regular customers who have been coming for decades and now bring their grandchildren.

“Pizza Perfect’s food has been part of countless community meetings, celebrations, awards ceremonies and other gatherings.”

And pizza isn’t the only item on their menu — they also offer wings, burgers, sandwiches and barbecue.

The point is, it’s all so good.

Perfect, you might say.

About Pizza Perfect

16 Carverton Road, Trucksville

Call: 570-696-2100

Hours: Wednesday & Thursday 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday noon-10 p.m.; Sunday noon-9 p.m.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.