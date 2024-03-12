Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — Emergency crews responded to the Susquehanna River near the Market Street Bridge Tuesday for a report of a body in the water.
According to our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU), multiple crews, including the Luzerne County Coroner’s office, were called to the Susquehanna River near Nesbitt Park around 2:40 p.m.
Information is limited at this time as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.