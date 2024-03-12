🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Remains found in a home at 142 Carlisle St. on Feb. 28 were confirmed to be human, officials announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s office, Mercyhurst University, which is conducting the examination of the remains removed from the home, confirmed they are human, but the identity has not yet been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are also seeking the whereabouts of Debra Jane Fox, who owned the home during early 2023.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre City Detective Division c/o Lt. Mathew Stash at 570-208-0911 or Detective James Conmy at 570-208-6775.

— Staff Report