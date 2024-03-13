🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a woman and a man on firearm offenses when a handgun with an altered serial number was found inside their South Hancock Street residence on Tuesday.

Police responded to the residence for a domestic disturbance and encountered Tammy Marie Tosline, 43, and Michael James Roupas, 34.

Tosline spoke with officers outside and responded twice that there were no firearms inside the residence, according to court records.

Officers entered the house and found Roupas in a bed and spotted an empty firearm holster, court records say.

Tosline was asked again if there were firearms inside the residence, and she finally relented, according to court records, saying she hid a handgun underneath dog toys.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun that had an altered serial number and a magazine with 14 rounds, court records say.

Police learned a protection-from abuse order against Tosline prohibits her from possessing and carrying firearms.

The handgun was mailed to Roupas from a residence in North Carolina.

A shipping box found at the residence contained a grip for a handgun, a slide with springs for a handgun, a trigger assembly kit, firearm cleaning tools, a scope and other items, court records say.

Tosline and Roupas were charged with two counts of possessing of a firearm with an altered serial number. Tosline was further charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Tosline and Roupas were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township in Luzerne County Central Court.

Tosline was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail and Roupas was jailed without bail as he was deemed a flight risk.

