EXETER TWP. — The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in attempting to locate a man reported missing from Exeter Twp.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police are attempting to locate Martin Merder, 60, of Exeter Twp., who was last seen March 10 at approximately 10 p.m.

Merder’s last clothing description is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.