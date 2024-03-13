🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Wednesday announced there are plans in the works for a 25th anniversary celebration, but no details were revealed.

Except one.

“We can promise that this will be a fun celebration for the entire community,” said Donna Cupinski, board chair. “We can’t say much more than that right now.”

The big announcement will be made on Thursday, March 28, at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

“There will be some exciting news,” Cupinski said. “We can’t say anything else until March 28.”

Steve Poremba, General Manger for ASM Global, said there will be events at the arena and away from the arena.

Poremba did take time to report that the arena has several big events coming up:

April 19-21: Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

April 27: Journey with Toto.

May 10: WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

May 11: Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce.

June 12: Tom Segura.

Aug. 10-11: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!

Sept. 29: Sebastian Maniscalco.

Poremba also said the Penguins hockey team is currently in third place could make the AHL playoffs again.

