Loading equipment onto the trailer, from left: Jay Brislin, MSPT, Allied Services board member; the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor of St.Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church; and Jim Brogna, vice president, Allied Services.

Allied Services partnered with the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor of St.Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Scranton, to donate rehab equipment and medical supplies to benefit injured Ukrainian soldiers. The donated equipment will be part of a shipment of supplies heading to Ukraine thanks to the efforts of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Church and its friends. The Rev. Myron leads the congregation of Ukrainian parishes in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Berwick.

A shipping container arrived from New Jersey at the warehouse at Allied Services in Taylor for loading on Jan. 25.

Allied Services, a non-profit rehabilitation provider, donated lightly used rehabilitation equipment including stationary bikes, treadmills and parallel bars. The donation, estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, also included hospital beds, gowns, walkers, wheelchairs and other supplies.

The donation will assist rehabilitation centers working with Ukrainian soldiers injured since the war started in 2022.