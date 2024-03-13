Gov. Shapiro announces new energy plan at Scranton news conference

SCRANTON — Standing at a podium marked with a sign that read “cutting costs, creating jobs,” Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced his new, commonsense energy policy that he claims will creates energy jobs, lower costs for consumers, address climate change, and positions the Commonwealth as a national leader on energy for decades to come.

Shapiro chose to unveil his new commonsense energy plan for Pennsylvania in Scranton — the “Electric City” — stating it will create nearly 15,000 energy jobs.

The governor said the plan would:

• Save Pennsylvania ratepayers $252 million in the first five years, while generating $5.1 billion in investment in clean, reliable energy sources.

• Create more than 14,500 jobs and help Pennsylvania maintain its energy independence.

• Create an emissions reduction program that leverages Pennsylvania’s advantages as a major energy producer to reduce climate emissions while also directly lowering prices for Pennsylvanians through an electric bill rebate.

• Solidify an all-of-the-above vision for Pennsylvania’s energy future through bold new reliability targets that will produce a more diverse, resilient electricity grid by 2035, attract more federal dollars, and support Pennsylvania’s low-carbon natural gas and nuclear facilities for the first time.

• Build on the governor’s economic development strategy to make transformational investments in clean energy production.

Taking part in the news conference at United Association Local 524, 711 E. Corey St., Scranton, were: Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti; Rep. Kyle Donahue; Jackson Morris, director, State Power Sector Policy, Climate & Energy at the National Resources Defense Council; Robert Bair, president of the Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades; Pat Dolan, business manager for United Association Local Union 524; and Patrick Cicero, Pennsylvania Consumer Advocate.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Rep. Jim Haddock also attended the news conference.

Accolades and criticisms

The plan is already being met with accolades and criticisms. Shapiro stressed that he wants to see his plan through.

“My plan is bold, it’s big, but now is the time to get this done,” Shapiro said. “I’m calling on the legislature — both parties — to come together to find common ground and get this done.”

Shapiro said for hundreds of years, the Commonwealth has been a leading innovator on energy production — from the coal mines built in Northeastern Pennsylvania to the nation’s first oil well drilled in Titusville and the first civilian nuclear reactor.

“Today, Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation as the only state to secure two regional clean hydrogen hub networks,” Shapiro said. “However, Pennsylvania is still falling behind other states in the race to diversify its energy sources and create clean, reliable and affordable energy.”

Shapiro said his energy plan will help to cement Pennsylvania’s place as one of the world’s top energy producers and insulate consumers from rising utility costs as a result of global instability and foreign wars.

“Pennsylvania is falling behind in the race to create clean and reliable energy — and we must take action to be more competitive, ensure our consumers pay less for their electricity bills and create more jobs and opportunities for our businesses to grow and our workers to get ahead,” Shapiro said.

Two initiatives

As part of his vision for Pennsylvania’s energy future, Shapiro is proposing two critical initiatives he says together will lower prices for consumers, create and protect Pennsylvania jobs and lower climate emissions.

Shapiro is proposing the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act (PACER) to establish a Pennsylvania-specific cap-and-invest program that allows Pennsylvania to determine its own cap on carbon and invest directly in lowering consumers’ electricity bills. If passed, Shapiro said PACER would take Pennsylvania out of RGGI and give the Commonwealth control over its own energy future.

“The benefits of PACER will be passed on directly to Pennsylvania consumers,” Shapiro said. “Under PACER, 70% of the revenue will be directed back to Pennsylvania residents as a rebate on their electric bill — more than any other cap-and-invest program in the nation — resulting in long-term, price relief on energy costs.”

In addition to reducing emissions and saving Pennsylvanians money on their bills, Shapiro said PACER will support projects that reduce air pollution in Pennsylvania; further lower costs on energy bills for low-income Pennsylvanians; and invest in new job-creating clean energy projects — such as carbon capture and storage, geothermal deployment and clean hydrogen — in energy communities that have hosted coal, oil, or gas infrastructure.

“Over the last two decades, Pennsylvania’s energy standards have become outdated, and we are losing out to other states with more modern standards that attract new energy investment,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said his plan also introduces the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS), which will attract federal investments in the Commonwealth and keep utility costs low in the long-term by building out the reliable, affordable fleet of power sources we will need for the decades to come.

The governor said PRESS is designed to incentivize a more reliable power generation fleet to combat the threats of extreme weather, cyberattacks, and other challenges that could impact individual sources of electricity.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, commended Shapiro’s plan.

“Pennsylvania has long been a powerhouse in the energy sector, and it’s imperative that we continue to lead the way in innovation and sustainability,” Flynn said. “Gov. Shapiro’s initiatives to create jobs, lower costs and address climate change align perfectly with the needs and aspirations of our state. By championing legislation like the PACER Act and the PRESS Act, we are not only securing a prosperous future for Pennsylvania but also setting an example for the nation.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.