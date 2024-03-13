🔊 Listen to this

Firefighters take down siding to check for fire extensions in the walls.

DURYEA — Approximately 10 people were displaced following a house fire Wednesday in Duryea.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of Foote Ave. around 4 p.m., where they encountered a fire in the rear of the structure in the basement, just underneath the back steps.

Despite initial reports of entrapment, fire officials confirmed no one was inside the home when they arrived on the scene.

The fire was extinguished quickly and officials expected to have to road way back open to traffic by 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the state police fire marshal will likely be contacted to investigate.

The Red Cross was notified to help those affected by the blaze.

Duryea Fire, Avoca Fire, Hughestown, Pittston Twp., West Pittston, and Pittston City EMS all responded to the scene.