🔊 Listen to this

A $14,000 state grant to enhance law enforcement was awarded to Wilkes University from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, announced the grant in a news release Wednesday.

“Campus police officers are sworn police employed by a college or university to protect the private or public property of the campus and surrounding areas and the people who live, work and visit it,” Pashinski stated in the news release. “Thanks to this funding an the Shapiro administration’s part in awarding Wilkes University this money, students, faculty, staff and parents of students attending the university can feel safer when attending.

“This funding will help campus police protect, efficiently and effectively, those enrolled and those who work there, and I am proud to have helped acquire this funding for my alma mater to ensure a heightened level of campus and community safety,” Pashinski noted in the news release.

The goal of this funding is to support Act 120 training and recruitment activities for law enforcement officers. Act 120 is a mandatory training program for municipal police officers in Pennsylvania which is provided through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.