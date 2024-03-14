🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury Thursday convicted Jack P. Covert, 65, with sexually assaulting a girl inside his residence on Second Street, Dallas Township, in 2017 and 2018.

Covert was convicted of indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old and corruption of minors following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

The jury deliberated for a little more than two hours before announcing their verdict.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski who, along with Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott, prosecuted, said Covert was accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 5 and 6-years-old.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre. A recording of the interview was played to the jury.

Dallas Township Police Detective Robert J. Odgers Jr. and Dallas Township Police Officer Gina M. Kotowski testified during the trial.

Lupas scheduled Covert to be sentenced June 11. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility.

Attorney Ellen Mary Granahan represented Covert.

Covert was initially arrested by Dallas Township police in November 2020, on child sex offenses believing there were more victims.

Police arrested Covert several more times when victims came forward with alleged offenses.

Covert is scheduled for a trial on other child sex offense cases in April.