WILKES-BARRE — Attorney Max C. Lubin pushed hard for a probationary sentence for his client on drunken driving and child endangerment charges but a Luzerne County judge felt otherwise.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Devonte Jaleel Burns, 30, of Waterbury, Conn., to three-months to 2 years at the county correctional facility during an emotional hearing Thursday. Burns was sentenced on driving under the influence and child endangerment. He pled guilty to the charges Dec. 18.

Sklarosky said a probationary sentence would diminish the offense considering three children were inside the vehicle and Burns was involved in a hit and run hours earlier in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre charged Burns with drunken driving and child endangerment following a pursuit on Interstate 81 in Duryea on Aug. 13, 2022.

Court records say state police encountered Burns operating a Honda Accord with no passenger front side tire traveling south on Interstate 81.

The Honda matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash in the Stroudsburg area hours earlier.

Burns turned onto an exit ramp he missed and traveled down an embankment onto state Route 315, court records say.

The Honda lost the driver’s side tire while traveling on Route 315 as Burns turned back onto Interstate 81 with no front tires, court records say, reaching speeds of 75 to 80 mph while being pursued.

A trooper conducted a pit maneuver stopping the Honda.

State police in court records say three boys, ages 9, 8 and 6 at the time, were in the rear seat with a wheel and the front bumper piled on them. None of the boys were belted, state police said.

Burns had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath when he was arrested, court records say.

Lubin lobbied for a probationary sentence as Burns accepted responsibility and has been a productive member of society, while submitting 12 character letters written from Burns’ family and friends. The letters described Burns as a loving father, respectful and a hard worker who supports his family.

Sklarosky noted one of the children was injured in the hit and run crash in Monroe County, where Burns is serving a three-year probation sentence for accidents involving injury.

“By the grace of God, none of the children were injured,” Sklarosky said referring to the pursuit on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.