Record-breaking 22 weeks of shows announced
PLAINS TWP. — Mohegan Pennsylvania is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its outdoor concert series, Party on the Patio, calling it “15 years and still rockin’!”
A news release said this year’s series is like no other, with 23 bands taking the stage over the course of 22 weeks.
The first week kicks off on Thursday, May 2, with Stayin’ Alive bringing the best of the BeeGees.
Philadelphia Freedom (a tribute to Elton John) also takes the stage during week one for a special Derby Day edition of Party on the Patio on Saturday, May 4.
Local fan favorites Bon Poison (a tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison) and Idol Kings (a tribute to Reo Speedwagon and Journey) return to the lineup, while new acts like KISS Army (a tribute to KISS), Nightrain (a tribute to Guns N’ Roses), The Faithfull (a tribute to Pearl Jam) and more make their Party on the Patio debut.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the bands start rockin’ at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover to attend Party on the Patio.
The lineup is subject to change.
All guests must be 21 or older to attend Party on the Patio. Additionally, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older, including the hotel, gaming areas and several restaurants.
Valid, unexpired photo identification is required (driver’s license, passport or military ID). Expired identification will not be accepted.
Wristbands issued for Party on the Patio are not valid for the gaming floor. All persons, bags and personal items are subject to inspection. No portable chairs are permitted.
For the full lineup and more information, visit moheganpa.com/potp.