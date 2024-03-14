Record-breaking 22 weeks of shows announced

PLAINS TWP. — Mohegan Pennsylvania is preparing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its outdoor concert series, Party on the Patio, calling it “15 years and still rockin’!”

A news release said this year’s series is like no other, with 23 bands taking the stage over the course of 22 weeks.

The first week kicks off on Thursday, May 2, with Stayin’ Alive bringing the best of the BeeGees.

Philadelphia Freedom (a tribute to Elton John) also takes the stage during week one for a special Derby Day edition of Party on the Patio on Saturday, May 4.

Local fan favorites Bon Poison (a tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison) and Idol Kings (a tribute to Reo Speedwagon and Journey) return to the lineup, while new acts like KISS Army (a tribute to KISS), Nightrain (a tribute to Guns N’ Roses), The Faithfull (a tribute to Pearl Jam) and more make their Party on the Patio debut.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the bands start rockin’ at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover to attend Party on the Patio.

Featured bands for Party on the Patio are as follows:

May 2: Stayin’ Alive, a tribute to the Bee Gees

May 4: Philadelphia Freedom, a tribute to Elton John

May 9: KISS Army, a tribute to KISS

May 16: Red Neck Castaway Band, a tribute to Kenny Chesney

May : Best of the Eagles, a tribute to the Eagles

May : Nightrain, a tribute to Guns N’ Roses

June 6: The Amish Outlaws, Pennsylvania’s Hottest Cover Band

June 6 13: Bon Poison, a tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison

June 6 20: Lovesong, a tribute to The Cure

June 6 27: Completely Unchained, a tribute to Van Halen

July 4: Dave Bray, celebrating Patriotic Rock

July 11: Classic Skynyrd Live by Southern Steel, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd

July18: Idol Kings, a tribute to REO Speedwagon and Journey

July 25: The Faithfull, a tribute to Pearl Jam

Aug. 1: Pop ROCKS, the Ultimate Party Band

Aug. 8: The Stranger, a tribute to Billy Joel

Aug. 15: Parrot Beach, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Aug. 22: Fresh Horses, a tribute to Garth Brooks

Aug. 29: TUSK, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Sept. 5: Hardwired, a tribute to Metallica

Sept. 12: Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC

Sept. 19: Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty

Sept. 26: Black Dog, a tribute to Led Zeppelin

The lineup is subject to change.

All guests must be 21 or older to attend Party on the Patio. Additionally, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older, including the hotel, gaming areas and several restaurants.

Valid, unexpired photo identification is required (driver’s license, passport or military ID). Expired identification will not be accepted.

Wristbands issued for Party on the Patio are not valid for the gaming floor. All persons, bags and personal items are subject to inspection. No portable chairs are permitted.

For the full lineup and more information, visit moheganpa.com/potp.