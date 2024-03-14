🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County will hold an official opening day event on March 21 for the county’s new southern annex in Hazleton City Hall, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Thursday.

Under the initial plans, staff from the following county offices will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the building at 40 N. Church St.: recorder of deeds, register of wills, prothonotary (civil court records/filings), clerk of courts (criminal court records/filings), treasurers, sheriffs, assessors and the county manager/administration.

A list of specific services and office hours available at the annex will be posted by next week at luzernecounty.org.

The opening day event will be at 1 p.m. March 21.

Council recently approved a revised lease for the southern annex because city hall space is no longer needed for county court. The court is still committed to setting up a magisterial central court in the Hazleton area but is searching for another location that will provide more space to adequately accommodate the services it is providing, Crocamo has said.

The city hall lease will be $3,530 per month, or $42,360 annually, through the end of 2025, with the lease commencing upon occupancy.

Crocamo and Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat announced the plans to reactivate a southern annex in October.

Space is available in the building because the city relocated its police department to Church Street (Route 309) through funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Restoring county services for Hazleton area residents closer to home demonstrated a commitment to improve the quality of life for all county residents, they said.

Crocamo, of West Hazleton, said Thursday she had often filed legal documents in the past southern annex when she worked as an attorney.

“It’s an exciting time. We’re bringing the entire county forward and making sure services are available to all of our residents,” she said.

