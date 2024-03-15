🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police Gaming Enforcement say they charged a Wilkes-Barre man with threatening to shoot another man in the head during a dispute while the two were playing blackjack at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Khaliff Epps, 43, was playing blackjack when he became annoyed by a conversation from another player, a 25-year-old man. Epps began critiquing the other player’s game play and continued to get agitated to the point it attracted attention of the casino floor supervisor and a pit boss, state police reported.

The floor supervisor and pit boss advised Epps and the other player to calm down or they would be separated.

Epps continued to be agitated and was instructed to leave, state police said.

Epps left but returned to the blackjack table telling the other player he was “going to blow his (expletive) brains out and he has it there with him,” while he displayed a bullet that rolled in his hand, according to state police.

State police said Epps left the casino and the casino property as the victim reported the alleged threat.

Epps is facing charges of terroristic threats and harassment, state police stated.