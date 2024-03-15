🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski this week said Social Security and Medicare are “absolutely instrumental” in keeping our senior citizens’ quality of life.

“They worked for it, they paid into it, and they deserve their fair share,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “The people here in Northeastern Pennsylvania have worked hard, day-to-day, paying into that Social Security. They weren’t born with a silver spoon in their mouth like the former president.”

This week, seniors and local leaders in Luzerne County called on voters to protect Social Security and Medicare benefits by reelecting President Joe Biden.

On the heels of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump doubling down on his promise to try to cut these essential programs, Pashinski held a press conference with Social Security and Medicare recipients in Wilkes-Barre to highlight the threat Trump poses to seniors across the state — which Pashinski said is in stark contrast to President Biden, who has vowed to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare.

More than 2 million seniors in Pennsylvania rely on Social Security and Medicare.

Pashinski said Trump sought to cut Medicare and Social Security programs every year he was in office and called for privatizing Social Security, which he called a “Ponzi scheme.”

William Byrnes, a Wilkes-Barre senior and Social Security recipient, said he started paying into the Social Security system when he was a teenager in 1966.

“One of the things that my wife and I dread is that one medical quote that can wipe you out,” Byrnes said. “Donald Trump has a history of stiffing the people who work for him — it’s completely in character for him to be stiffing the American people on the benefits that we have contributed to and paid for out of the labor of our lifetime. Joe Biden will not stiff us — he’ll stand up for us, have our backs, and protect Social Security and Medicare.”

Kathleen Hannon, a retired registered nurse and Social Security and Medicare recipient, said she found it “terrifying” when she heard that Trump would be willing to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.

“I have COPD and I use an inhaler,” Hannon said. “I pay a co-pay under $50 per month, but without my Medicare, the over-the-counter cost is $500. President Biden has always promised to protect Social Security and Medicare. To me, the decision is very clear — it’s always President Biden.”

Pashinski said Trump tried for years to slash Social Security and Medicare, while President Biden is working to protect and strengthen these earned benefits.

