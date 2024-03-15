Bowl for Kids’ Sake to return in April with superhero theme

WILKES-BARRE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania announced the 2024 Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

The fundraising event resumed at three locations in NEPA last year after a pandemic hiatus and has expanded to five sites this year.

“We are excited to share that Bowl for Kids’ Sake is coming to 2024 superhero style with more bowling locations and a super good time,” said CEO Jennifer Gimble. “This event has a 40-year history of not only raising funds for the organization, but bringing together the community in support of critical one-one-one mentoring relationships for children in need.”

This year’s theme is superheroes.

The dates and locations are:

• April 6 at Best Bowl in Selinsgrove and at Skylanes in East Stroudsburg

• April 13 at Valley Bowling in Carbondale

• April 27 at Faxon Lanes in Williamsport and at Chacko’s in Wilkes-Barre.

During the month of April, there will be a “Bowl on Your Own” option at Chacko’s. Area bowlers are asked to form teams and register by visiting https://www.bbbsnepa.com/.

BBBS also encourages area businesses to participate by gathering bowling teams and sponsorships for the event.

All proceeds raised will benefit critical one-on-one mentoring relationships for children in the local community through Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

“Ignite, Empower and Defend the potential of youth by supporting critical one-to-one mentoring relationships for children in need,” Gimble said. “It costs about $1,500 to create and support a single match for one year, so we count on community involvement in our fundraisers to be able to give back in this way.”

Any individual bowler who raises $50 or more, will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Additional prizes and raffles will be offered.

Visit the BBBS website or social media pages for updates.