WYOMING — State Rep. Jim Haddock on Friday said the Wyoming Area School District today was awarded a $646,076 grant to create a safer and healthier learning environment.

“Students shouldn’t need to worry about being bullied or feeling unsafe in school,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Twp. “They should be able to concentrate on learning and having an enjoyable experience during their day. I am glad the Wyoming Area School District received this funding so they can provide a supportive learning situation for the students and the educators.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced more than $39 million was awarded across the state from the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Stronger Connections Grant program.

The money can be used to promote the social, emotional, physical and mental well-being of students and staff; address family and community engagement; and promote equitable and inclusive policies and practices.

Haddock has been a strong proponent for equitably funding Pennsylvania’s public schools.

In the past year, he has voted for numerous bills that would deliver for students, schools and taxpayers.

Haddock said he is enthusiastic about Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal that includes a nearly $1.1 billion increase in basic education funding — the largest in Pennsylvania history.

