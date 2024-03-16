Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — Mary Clare Leonard of Pittston was named the Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick 2024 Irish Woman of the Year. She was honored during the annual St. Patrick Breakfast at the Woodlands Resort on Saturday. The guest speaker was Jackie Lewandoski, host of WNEP-TV’s Home & Backyard. Errol O’Brien, Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick president, served as MC. Those attending the breakfast were entertained by live music and Irish step dancers.