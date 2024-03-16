Staff Report

Mary Clare Leonard, left, the 2024 Irish Women of the Year chosen by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, was honored at the annual Friendly Sons Women’s Breakfast on Saturday at the Woodlands Resort, Wilkes-Barre. She was presented with a vase by Errol O’Brien, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, right. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>After being honored by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick as the 2024 Irish Woman of the Year, Mary Clare Leonard is seated with her children. From left: Paul Leonard, Patrick Leonard, Nancy Hoase, Kathleen Dugan, Mary Leonard, Ellen Leonard, Ned Leonard and Al Leonard.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Jackie Lewandoski, a native of Duryea and host of WNEP-TV’s Home & Backyard, served as principal speaker of the Greater PIttston Sons of St. Patrick Women’s Breakfast on Saturday at the Woodlands Resort.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Pa. State Rep. James Haddock presented a proclamation from the Pa. House of Representatives after giving a heartfelt speech to Irish Woman of the Year to Mary Clare Leonard.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>PA Congressman Matt Cartwright presented Mary Clare Leonard a certificate from the House of Representatives on her achieving Irish Woman of the Year.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

WILKES-BARRE — Mary Clare Leonard of Pittston was named the Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick 2024 Irish Woman of the Year. She was honored during the annual St. Patrick Breakfast at the Woodlands Resort on Saturday. The guest speaker was Jackie Lewandoski, host of WNEP-TV’s Home & Backyard. Errol O’Brien, Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick president, served as MC. Those attending the breakfast were entertained by live music and Irish step dancers.