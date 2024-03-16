🔊 Listen to this

Stacy McCarter’s first year of college was tough.

Although she previously took classes online, had straight As and felt comfortable with the work load, it was nerve-wracking to make the transition back to in-person learning.

It wasn’t just her first year in college either. It was her first year in NEPA, having relocated from St. Louis, Missouri to take part in Misericordia University’s Women with Children Program, which helps single mothers access the tools and resources needed to succeed academically while taking care of their families.

One day, McCarter was having a particularly difficult time and her professor from a previous semester stopped her in the hall, asked if she was okay, took her hand and walked with her to class.

Then, that professor said something to her that she will never forget: “Once my student, always my student.”

Hearing those words changed everything for McCarter. Knowing that someone was rooting for her, encouraged her to keep going and to never give up.

Now, after graduating in June 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in elementary and special education, McCarter works as an autistic support teacher in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Her personal experiences with educators who not only motivated and challenged her, but helped her take care of her basic needs, further solidified what she already knew.

“When we meet the child’s needs, it provides a better opportunity for them to reach their full potential,” said McCarter.

When those needs are not met, students go into survival mode where they don’t grow or learn.

Because of this, McCarter strives to create a learning environment where children feel comfortable enough to ask questions, explore curiosity safely and engage with their own learning.

“That’s what makes a lifelong learner — when they’re able to take the reigns,” she said.

McCarter also believes in tailoring her teaching style to match the unique needs of individual students. Collaborating with students on their own teaching plan is part of what drew her to special education in the first place.

“I don’t care if I have a class of 28. Each kid matters. Each kid’s goals will be different than the next, and that means each lesson and activity is tailored to the needs and the desires and the wants of the kids,” McCarter said.

Changes and challenges

What students need and want from their education has changed substantially over the last decade.

Recently, teachers were forced to take a step back and evaluate what students were learning and if it would actually benefit them outside of the classroom.

“Are we teaching things that are outdated and no longer applicable to the world that we live in now?” McCarter wondered. “Are there new and different areas that the students are interested in that we can implement in our curriculum that will gain their attention again, that will inspire independent learning?”

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed these underlying concerns.

Teachers suddenly had to think seriously about their strengths and weakness, to rethink the curriculum and academic standards. The pandemic also caused schools to address teacher burnout in a meaningful way.

“COVID hurt, but it also woke our world up and it definitely woke the world of education up,” said McCarter.

When it comes to dealing with challenges like the pandemic, McCarter believes it’s important for teachers to pivot.

“You have to be flexible, you have to bring the energy and always keep an open mind, always have resources in your back pocket,” she explained.

This is especially true when districts lack funding and resources. When that happens, McCarter said that educators have to be creative and think outside of the box, which in turn will encourage students to do the same.

“As an educator, you kind of have to be creative and utilize some quality time to invest in community partnerships that will bring in resources and not just pens and paper, but actual people who could inspire and enlighten and teach to the children about our community, about jobs and careers,” McCarter said.

Innovative learning

McCarter plays music for her students too and frequently throws dance parties, where kids can have fun and explore different styles of dance throughout the decades.

“Learning is all around you. It’s every day, in everything you do,” she said.

McCarter takes advantage of learning opportunities like professional development days, educational podcasts, think tanks and more.

One of the highlights of her career thus far was collaborating on innovative curriculum strategies with fellow educators on an international level.

“The field of education is constantly changing. Our children are constantly changing. Our cultures, our society — it’s constantly growing and changing and our goals, our standards, our books, our resources, should be reflect that too. Our knowledge should reflect the changes that are happening in our world,” she said.

Our world has not always been kind or fair to young children, something McCarter has witnessed first hand.

Thinking back, McCarter recalled a time when she helped a student of hers who was struggling, emotionally and academically.

This student was always angry. He refused to participate in activities, particularly the dance parties McCarter would have on Fridays as a way to shake out all of the energy that built up throughout the week.

One day, they were reading aloud in class, and he was struggling. She was trying to help, but he said it didn’t matter if he learned to read or not — he would just get passed the next grade anyway.

“You’re right. The system has failed you,” McCarter told him. “You’re telling me this, I can see this. And all of these things, they really suck. And it shouldn’t be the way that they are. But so what, now what? What are you going to do? Are you just going to live in this moment of every day feeling like you can get away with not doing anything in school, or are you going to make a change that will impact your future?”

McCarter completely stopped her lesson to say all of this. She wanted this student, and all of her students, to know that she cared about them and wanted to help.

Then, she spoke the words her professor once said to her: “Once my student, always my student.”

Even though his face didn’t change, McCarter knew, in that moment, that something clicked.

It was a full circle moment that was years in the making, made possible by all of the teachers that came before her.

“Let me tell you something. Before the end of the school year, that boy changed his grades around,” McCarter said. “He went from a failing to a B. He is so smart and so creative. And that boy who didn’t dance was dancing.”