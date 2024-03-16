🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – The 110th St. Patrick’s Day Dinner held by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will take place tonight at the Woodlands Resort. Keynote speaker is Stephen D. Keener, president & CEO of Little League Baseball. The 2024 award winners will be acknowledged.

The late John Thalenfeld, The Man of the Year; John P. Borzell, Swingle Award; Hon. Joseph J. Carmody, Achievement Award; and Joseph F. Long, President’s Award, will be honored this evening during the dinner.

2024 Man of the Year Award

Man of the Year, John Thalenfeld was born on July 17, 1956, in Queens, New York, to Lillian and David Thalenfeld. He passed away unexpectedly this past Feb. 4 at the age of 67.

Thalenfeld was named president and CEO to the family-owned business Trion Industries in 1986, a position he has held ever since until his untimely death.

As president & CEO, Thalenfeld fostered a giving culture while building success at Trion Industries for the past several decades. He advanced an environmental stewardship and community and employee engagement agenda unique to Trion.

He married the artist Mindi Thalenfeld in 1982 and had two children, Rebecca and Adam. His family grew again when Rebecca’s son Elijah was born. Thalenfeld’s grandson Elijah brought him so much joy.

Thalenfeld was a loving and generous son, father and friend. He was a charitable and benevolent leader dedicated to managing his business with integrity and treating his employees with kindness. He took care of Trion’s workers during the difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic when the company had to temporarily shut down. He welcomed his coworkers to events that fostered community like golf tournaments, philharmonic concerts and holiday dinners.

Following in the footsteps of his father, David, Thalenfeld was also a valued philanthropist dedicated to serving his community in Northeastern Pennsylvania. He donated his time to many service organizations and made many charitable contributions.

His intelligence, can-do mentality, and generosity made a difference in our community. He was named the Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals and has been honored by numerous nonprofits.

Thalenfeld served as chair of the Family Service Association three times. He was chair of the Jewish Community Alliance. He was also on the board at Temple B’nai Brith and AllOne Charities; Children’s Service Center; Appleseed Foundation; United Way; Highmark/First Priority; Wyoming Valley HealthCare System; and the PNC Regional Advisory Board.

He had a heart of gold, and was extremely proud of his children, who grew up to continue their father’s legacy of charitable community involvement. His son Adam, a small business owner, serves on and leads many charitable boards, and the two bonded over their love of service. His daughter Rebecca is a counselor at a MAT clinic in Dunmore and has counseled incarcerated individuals.

In the last several years even though John battled with Guillain-Barre syndrome, his philanthropy and community involvement did not waver.

W. Francis Swingle Award

The W. Francis Swingle Award goes to John P. Borzell.

Borzell, son of the late John D. Borzell and Margaret Callahan Catell, a 1973 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and attended Wilkes College to study Environmental Science.

In 1975, he became a third-generation family member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

He worked at multiple power plants, refineries, and paper and cement plants as a mechanic specializing in high rigging. He attended welding classes and became a certified pressure welder in 1987. John advanced his career with the boilermakers becoming general foreman and superintendent on many multi-million dollar projects.

His career culminated as a Business Agent for Local 13 covering 17 counties in Northeast and Central PA. John retired in 2015 after 40 years with the boilermakers. He now volunteers his time organizing and interviewing potential building trade candidates.

During his years of working with the boilermakers, John always found time to be involved in coaching and many other youth organizations. He was a Little League baseball coach for 7 years, Junior Legion baseball coach for 4-years, West Pittston Rams football coach for 5-years, past president of the Wyoming Area Football Parents Assoc. and past vice-president of the Wyoming Area Cheer Parents Assoc.

Borzell is a 28-year member of Moose Lodge 1207. He served 6-years on the Boilermakers Political Action Committee and was a founding member of the Boilermakers Local 13 outreach program.

He and his wife, Mary Claire were blessed with two successful children, Julianna, a school counselor for Dallas School District and the late John Anthony Borzell, an Environmental Scientist.

On Sept. 3, 2011, the Borzell family suffered loss their son to a tragic motorcycle accident. Lost in shock, disbelief, and with shattered hearts, John and his family got tremendous support from friends and family to go on day by day.

Borzell, his wife and daughter, made a life changing decision to keep their son’s legacy alive and move forward with his dreams. In 2012, John and family started the “John Anthony ‘Beno’ Borzell Memorial Scholarship.”

This scholarship awards $1700 yearly to students who are scholar-athletes majoring in Environmental Science or a related science at a 4-year University. Wanting to award at least 1-2 scholarships a year and pledging a room in the new Cohen Science Center at Wilkes University.

Borzell and his family found life in their son’s promise. The outpouring of support and donations to a yearly memorial golf tournament has surpassed expectations every year starting out with 15 foursomes in 2012 and now up to 50+ foursomes every September at Blue Ridge Golf Trail.

To date, 60 students from Wyoming Area Secondary Center have received $1700 and 3 students were awarded the ‘heart award’ of $1017, totaling over $105,000. The rest of the proceeds are presented to Wilkes University every year on Earth Day.

At Wilkes University, an Environmental Chemistry Lab in the Cohen Science Center is named in memory of their son.

In 2019, a science and engineering classroom was also dedicated in Beno’s honor. Now an endowed scholarship in Beno’s memory is presented to students studying Earth and Environmental Science at the University. Contributions to Wilkes University since the tournament’s inception total $150,000.

Supporting these students and maintaining connections to many of these young adults are what truly keeps Borzell and his family moving forward.

Notifying the students, presenting them with their awards and walking the campus of Wilkes University, Borzell looks up and smiles knowing that they are keeping Beno’s legacy of helping students.

Achievement Award

Magisterial District Judge Joseph J Carmody, Esq., is the 2024 Achievement Award recipient.

Carmody has served the Wyoming Area District Court since 2003.

He is a graduate of East Stroudsburg University and the Western New England School of Law.

Carmody has served as assistant attorney general with the Pennsylvania Department of Revnue in Harrisburg, taught law as an instructor at Lackawanna Junior College and prior to his election to the bench, served as first assistant district attorney of Luzerne County.

He maintains a private practice of law in West Pittston and is a Board Member of the Commission of Economic Opportunity and presently serves as its President and is a past President of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

As a District Magistrate, Carmody has volunteered for the Luzerne County Drug Treatment Court serving as alternate Judge and a member of the team since its inception in 2005.

Carmody is the son of the late Joseph and Jule Carmody. He resides in West Pittston and is married to the former Catherine Sowa.

The Carmodys are proud parents of five children, Joseph (Emily) a graduate of the University of Pittsburg and employed by the CBS TV affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Christopher (Lorie), a graduate of the University of Connecticut and employed by the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority; Mathew (Amanda), a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Roger Williams School of Law, an attorney and founding partner with the firm Joyce, Carmody, and Moran, Pittston; Sarah (Kevin Salvo), who attended Misericordia University and is employed by Adapt Health, Philadelphia, and Michael (Karen), a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and a third year law student at Catholic University, Washington, DC, where is employed as a lobbyist.

The Carmodys have eight grandchildren. When time allows Judge Carmody enjoys playing golf.

President’s Award

This year’s President’s Award recipient is Joseph Long Jr., the son of the late Joseph and Rosemary Larkin Long of Wilkes-Barre.

Long grew up in South Wilkes-Barre and is a 1982 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School. He graduated from King’s College in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Long received his first of two master’s degrees from Wilkes University in 2004, in Classroom Technology and in Educational Leadership 2006.

Long received his Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility from Edinboro University in 2014.

He began his educational career in 1997 as a middle school math and science teacher at St. Mary’s Assumption, Pittston.

In 2001, he accepted a position to teach technology in the Pittston Area Intermediate Center that housed the districts third through fifth grades. It was there he completed his educational leadership training.

In 2006, Long continued his career as an administrator at the Greater Nanticoke Area School District servicing the high school, middle school and elementary schools at various times. During his time at Nanticoke, he was trained and certified in Student Assistance Program (SAP), and completed the state mandated National Institute of School Leadership Courses.

Long served as the principal of Montgomery Avenue Intermediate Center in the Wyoming Area School District. During that time he helped coordinate the transition to center based schooling. Currently, Long is the superintendent of the Northwest Area School District in Shickshinny.

He has enjoyed a lengthy and successful coaching career. He began coaching basketball in 1985 as the seventh and eighth grade coach at Plains Junior High. In 1990, he continued his career at E. L. Meyers High School serving the basketball program as seventh and eighth grade coach, junior high coach, and finally an assistant varsity coach.

During his tenure at Meyers, he helped the varsity program to win four Wyoming Valley Conference Championships, one PIAA District 2 second-place finish, and four state tournament appearances.

In 1997, Long accepted the position of head varsity basketball coach at Seton Catholic High School, Pittston. In 10 years at the helm of the Eagles, Long won over 130 games, two Wyoming Valley Conference Championships, one PIAA 2 Championships, two PIAA District 2 second place finishes, and four state tournament appearances, including a 2002 run to the final eight in Class A.

At Seton, he was twice named Wyoming Valley Conference Coach of the Year. Long completed his coaching career at Luzerne County Community College for four years and his teams qualified for playoffs in three of the four years.

In the tradition set by his father and mother, Long and his family are dedicated to serving the community. In addition to being an active member of the Friendly Sons and the Organization’s 104th President in 2018, he was treasurer on the Board of Directors for the Greater Pittston Library.

Long has been treasurer of the Jenkins Township Little League since 2013 to 2018. He is the assistant district administrator for the PA District 16/31 Little League Board in charge of the major league boy’s baseball division since 2013.

He was awarded his Fourth Degree Knighthood in June of 2013 and is an active member of the Knights of Columbus, John F. Kennedy Division in Greater Pittston, serving as a member of their Board. Long is a member of PA Assoc. of School Administrators.

In 2022, Long was appointed to the Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees. He serves as the current secretary of the board and is chairman of the Student Success and Workforce Development Committee.

Long resides in Jenkins Township with his wife and what he believes is the reason for his success in life, the former Jenny Meade.

The Longs have three children, Joey (20), Jack (19) and Julia Rose (15).

The 2024 Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Dinner Toastmaster is Raymond J. Boyle.

Shawn D. Brogan serves as the general chairman of this year’s dinner.