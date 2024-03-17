🔊 Listen to this

Aimee Kearney with her family, from left: her daughters, Mackenzie Kearney and Sydney Kearney; Aimee Kearney; her mother, Marianne Brown; her father, Mayor George Brown; her brother, Christopher Brown and his wife, Shaelan Brown; ad her sister, Heather Hoppes and her husband, Jeff Hoppes.

Aimee Kearney will host a colorectal cancer awareness program, ‘Aimee’s Story.’ at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the Burke Auditorium at the McGowan School of Business on the campus of King’s College.

WILKES-BARRE — Aimee Kearney is sharing her story for one reason and one reason only — to prevent anyone from having to go through what she has gone through in her battle against colorectal cancer.

“I’m usually a very private person, but if I can help one person prevent what I have gone through recently it is worth every bit of vulnerability,” Aimee said. “I would like to share with you my journey for the last year and a half.”

Already you can see what a strong person Aimee is, and when you sit across the table from her, you know that she is sincere in her passion to make people aware of what could happen if they ignore any signs that something may be going on inside their bodies.

“Don’t put off getting your regular testing done, such as routine blood work and colonoscopy,” Aimee said. “If you won’t get screened for yourself, do it for your family. They want you to be healthy and make many more memories with them.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is suggested and can be completed at wilkes-barre.city/colorectalcancerawareness.

Aimee’s story

When the summer of 2022 started, Aimee said she began to have pain when swallowing.

“I ignored it for the next few months and figured it would pass,” she said. “When September came and my friends started to question why I was swallowing so forcefully, I figured it was time to call my family physician.”

Aimee said she had suffered with IBS and acid reflux for the last 25 years, so her doctor felt the next step should be to schedule a barium swallow test and a referral to see a gastroenterologist.

“With that referral, he said I should get new bloodwork done while waiting for the next available appointment,” Aimee said. “I’m usually the type to hang on to the lab slip for far too long, but something told me this time I needed to go right away.”

Aimee said she was not prepared for what was to come. She said she was working full time with two children and helping to babysit her 1-month-old nephew.

“I wasn’t feeling great, but that was normal for me,” she said. “I dealt with daily stomach issues and lack of sleep. I went for the bloodwork on a Friday morning. Around 5 p.m. that night my doctor called, which was very surprising that he would call on a Friday night, with my bloodwork results.”

Diagnosis

Aimee said her doctor asked her if she was able to stand up and he told her that her lab results were very alarming — her hemoglobin was an extremely low 5.4. For reference, an 11 is classified as anemic.

“I told him I was planning to watch my nephew that night,” Aimee said. “But he said I needed to go to the ER and get a blood transfusion.”

Even though I said I felt I was okay and I don’t need to go to the ER, the doctor then said: ‘I’m not asking you to go, I’m telling you. This is very dangerous, and you need blood immediately.’”

So Aimee and her father, Mayor George Brown, headed to the ER. When she got there, they repeated the blood work because they could not believe how well she was functioning with such a low blood count. Those results came back worse at a 5.2, so Aimee spent the night in the ER getting two pints of blood.

Aimee said the ER doctor said she thought she may have an ulcer, and with her chronic stomach issues she would like her to have an endoscopy and colonoscopy at the same time. They scheduled her for the procedure two days later.

“My colonoscopy revealed a rectal tumor the size of a walnut,” Aimee said. “I was completely shocked that I must have missed symptoms.”

With her new diagnosis, Aimee was referred to a colorectal surgeon, who recommended a proctectomy and permanent colostomy.

“I wasn’t mentally ready to handle such an elaborate surgery, so I went for a second opinion,” Aimee said. “There, they gave me the option to do very aggressive chemo and radiation with a 50/50 chance of preventing the surgery and colostomy that I was so intimidated by. It was with the understanding that if it didn’t work, I would then need the surgery.”

Treatment

In November 2022, Aimee said she began 30 rounds of radiation with oral chemo and in March 2023, she started five rounds of IV chemo along with five months of oral chemo. She said she would go in for scopes to check on the progress that the treatments were making.

“Unfortunately, in July, I was told that the treatments did not work, and I would need to have surgery,” Aimee said. “On September 12, I underwent a 10.5-hour surgery. They removed my rectum, anus, and 80% of my colon as well as creating a permanent colostomy and reconstruction. Thankfully, the surgery went well and successfully removed all the cancer.”

Aimee was in the hospital for six days, and she was then transferred to Allied Services’ skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Wilkes-Barre to recover and undergo therapy to become more mobile and take care of herself.

Aimee said the surgery came with a lot of restrictions, including not being able to sit for the first three months. She was transported by Trans-Med ambulance to and from her follow-up appointments. Eventually, she was allowed to sit, starting with five minutes at a time.

“It turns out what I thought would be the toughest part of all — the colostomy — became the easiest part of my recovery,” Aimee said. “Don’t get me wrong, my life is forever changed, but who knew that what I was most afraid of would end up saving my life. I am thankful for the knowledge and ability of this technology every single day. I wake up grateful to be alive.”

Support & inspiration

Aimee said repeatedly that she is forever thankful to her family and friends for all their help and support throughout the toughest times during this journey.

“Looking back, I was extremely tired, as I only slept a few hours a night,” Aimee said. “I never felt good when I ate, and I lost 20 lbs. in a month, but I was excited about that.”

Aimee said if it wasn’t for the swallowing problem that forced her to call the doctor and get the recommended blood work, she would not be here to today.

“They never were able to find a reason for my swallowing issue,” she said.

Aimee was only 44 at the time, so she said she wouldn’t have had a regularly scheduled colonoscopy until she was 45 at the earliest with the new guidelines.

“One thing I have learned is to not ignore the littlest signs and symptoms,” Aimee said. “Don’t put off getting your regular testing done, such as routine blood work and colonoscopy. You can prevent so much if you are fortunate to catch it early.”

Aimee said she is overwhelmed by the amount of prayers that were offered for her during her journey.

“I can never thank all of them enough for praying for me,” she said.

Wednesday’s event

Aimee Kearney will share her journey from discovering that she had colorectal cancer, through treatment, surgeries and recovery to becoming cancer-free.

She hopes that her story will inspire other young adults to know the symptoms and get screened.

The program will also include a panel discussion featuring physicians from Geisinger and Commonwealth Health. The discussion will be led by Wilkes-Barre native Thomas Mangan, M.D., an Emeritus Gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. Geisinger physicians include Julie Jiang, M.D., Radiation Oncology; Thomas Erchinger, M.D., Colon and Rectal Surgery; Ahmad Hanif, M.D., Hematology Oncology; and Duane Deivert, D.O., Gastroenterology.

Commonwealth Health physicians include Karthik Penumetsa, M.D., Gastroenterology and Essam Almeky, M.D., Family Medicine.

Data suggests that Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) has a higher rate of colorectal cancer.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in our state, behind lung cancer.

The program aims to provide attendees with better awareness of the symptoms of colorectal cancer, importance of knowing one’s family history with colorectal cancer, and the need to start screening as early as age 45.

About Aimee Kearney

Aimee lives in Mountain Top. She has two daughters — Sydney, 22, a student at Penn State University; and Mackenzie, 17, a student at Crestwood High School.

Aimee is employed at Troynacki Dental, Sans Souci Parkway, as office manager.

Aimee is daughter of Mayor George and Marianne Brown, Wilkes-Barre. She has a sister, Heather, 46, and a brother Christopher, 43.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.