WILKES-BARRE — St. Patrick’s Day always reminds me of “me old man,” actually, I think of my dad every day, as I also think of my mom every day.

But St. Patrick’s Day is sort of special. So today I will get my ham and cabbage dinner and maybe a glass of Guinness and I shall celebrate my Irish heritage and wish my old man was sitting next to me.

Not because we would act up or sing some Irish tunes or do anything in excess.

We would just enjoy our meal and our beer and probably talk about the Yankees, or the Giants, or Knicks, or Notre Dame or Penn State or today’s front page.

Or we would watch “Wheel of Fortune.” Dad loved that show almost as much as the “The Golden Girls” or any western.

To me, being Irish has always meant so much more than socially challenging practices.

Of course, during these “celebrations,” you will see many people wearing green, sporting a few shamrocks, and they might smile and they might utter, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

These Irish people, authentic or temporarily assigned, will put aside their worries, their concerns, their problems to come out to watch a parade and show their kids how a community can get together, whether it be to celebrate the spirit of an Irish Saint, a jolly old elf, a candy-giving bunny or, as in other towns, to celebrate the tomato, pierogi or kielbasa.

My favorite Irish quote: “It’s my rule never to lose me temper till it would be detrimental to keep it.”

That reminds me of my father, who would be pushed to the absolute furthest end before yelling at me. And believe me, I did push.

I am proud to have an O’ as part of my last name, although too many people fail to recognize it and just call me Boyle. Many of these same people also assume by first name is Bob, but that’s another story. I also value my mom’s maiden name — Kraszewski — Polish of course, which means I will wear red on Tuesday for St. Joseph’s Day.

So, as you might expect, I hopped in the Way Back Machine to a few years after the 1972 Agnes flood. I was working at the Redevelopment Authority of Luzerne County and there were two authentic Irishmen I got to know extremely well — George Horn and Paul Gallagher, both now deceased, and as Irish as Irish could be and they let you know it, but never in an offensive way.

I even wrote a poem for them called “An Irish Quart.” They really liked it. George even sent it over to the Emerald Isle to friends and relatives and I’m told it was published in several Irish publications.

And Friday night I was lucky enough to attend the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons dinner. Got to meet and talk to Ken Griffey Sr., who was a really good baseball player for the Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine and later for my Yankees.

Now I’m pretty sure most of the St. Patrick’s celebrations are over, but since today is the actual day, a few more libations may be consumed.

Always, make moderation your mission. That will assure your safety and the safety of those around you, especially on the highways. And you will return next year for yet another celebration.

So I will paraphrase that little ditty I wrote many years ago — “An Irish Quart.”

“An Irish lad asked a question

To his Irish daddy

What day’s t’day, he wondered loudly

‘Tis the day of dear old St. Paddy.

•

The boy then asked

Who is this guy St. Paddy?

Why, son, he is the idol

Of every Irish lad and lassie.

•

More questions followed from the boy

When his father stopped him short.

Let me tell you a little tale

Of me and me Irish Quart.

•

When I was your age, I too asked

These same questions of my daddy

Twas then me Irish old man said,

‘Tis time to meet St. Paddy.

•

Out of a cupboard thought to be bare

Came a bottle that smelled of paint.

Tonight we drink an Irish Quart

And we meet that Irish Saint!

•

There we were, my daddy and me,

Til the light of the early morn.

And that night I became a man,

For inside me the Irish was born.

•

I remembered seeing leprechauns

All green and a little fatty.

And to this day, I still do swear,

I spoke to old St. Paddy.

•

“Now I hope all your questions are answered,

And I hope they weren’t too short.

But just to be sure, let’s you and me,

Go drink an Irish Quart.”

•

A purely fictional tale that flew out of my mind when I was trying to convey to a couple of true Irish friends the bond that forms between Irish fathers and sons.

And before you get your Irish up, there is no certainty that alcohol was involved in the tale.

There is a spirit that lives and breaths in those with Emerald Isle roots.

Celebrations are for just that — having fun and honoring someone or something.

For me, St. Patrick’s Day gives me time to pause and remember those childhood days — not just St. Patrick’s Days — but every day that we celebrated something in our small town.

There were always stories — fun stories, good food, priceless memories.

So celebrate today and be responsible, please.

Make all good memories.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.