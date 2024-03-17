🔊 Listen to this

Well, St. Patrick’s Day is in the books — I hope I was able to find a good ham, corned beef and cabbage dinner somewhere.

I guess I could have hopped into the Way Back Machine and traveled back to our dinner table on a St. Patrick’s Day and enjoyed my mom’s ham and cabbage with corned beef, potatoes, carrots and Irish soda bread. My dad would be enjoying it as well.

And I would be sure to hang around until March 19 — St. Joseph’s Day — for another outstanding dinner.

Saint Joseph’s Day, also called the Feast of Saint Joseph or the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, is in Western Christianity the principal feast day of Saint Joseph, husband of the Virgin Mary and legal father of Jesus Christ, celebrated on March 19. It has the rank of a solemnity in the Catholic Church.

My mom was Polish — Kraszewski was her maiden name — and my dad’s parents were Welsh and Irish.

Sure, I knew the enjoyment of sitting down for a plate full of ham and cabbage and carrots. And, upon past occasions, I have found the pleasure of a Guinness or two.

But I also really loved my mom’s pierogies and haluski and gwumpki (piggies). Not to mention the kielbasa with mustard seeds and potato pancakes — plotzskis — sometimes with sour cream and even jelly.

And how I fondly recall standing on my back porch grating horseradish roots as tears rolled down my cheeks while my father would turn the handle on the meat grinder as my mom held the casings in place.

Growing up in Plymouth, I was around a lot of Irish people — and also a lot of Polish and Slovak, Welsh, Italian and Lithuanian folks, too. I know their heritage now, but I never gave it a second thought way back then. I knew them, as my mother always would say, as people — good people.

So on Tuesday, March 19 — St. Joseph’s Day — I’ll be sure to wear red and enjoy some Polish food.

Traveling in the Way Back Machine allows me to relive those days and, especially, those meals. Oh what I would do for my mom’s red soup with noodles. It was the best.

It’s an awesome time-traveling vehicle that returns me to those good old days to revisit places like Melody Park, North Lake, Sylvan Lake, Lake Silkworth, Harveys Lake, San Souci, Sandy Beach, Hanson’s, Brodmarkle’s, Miracle Mart, Sgarlet Lake, Plymouth High School, Huber Field, Kis-Lyn, Main Street in Plymouth and all those businesses and much more.

It’s great to hover over the Ash Diamond in Plymouth and watch those softball games, or to once again watch the Halloween parade in Plymouth, as costumed kids walk past those painted windows of all the businesses.

We can see the Shawnee Indians cagers battle the Nanticoke Trojans at the Gaylord Armory, or head to the Kingston Armory for a Barons game and see the old Stegmaier game clock way up high. I can again watch as I take the court as a member of the Junior Barons!

George Miklosi, Walter Roman, Mike Shusta., Chris Balita can sit on my front porch and play Strat-O-Matic, or throw Topps baseball cards against the house, or head to the backyard for a game of Wiffle Ball. Or to Wadham Street and the Little League park that was our field of dreams.

Wayne Bevan can stop by and I can get my guitar out and strum as Wayne sings song after song. Or we can travel over Second Street to the Mountain Inn and listen to our band — the UNCLE Agents — practice on George Miklosi’s second floor covered porch, much to the chagrin of the neighbors.

We can witness a heated game of stocking ball or Wiffle Ball or up-against, or we can just cool off with a bowl full of cherries or a fresh peach or plum. We can pedal our bikes over to Jack’s Market and get a Yoo Hoo or Kick-a-Poo Joy Juice, a candy bar, or an ice cream before we race down the hill to Huber Playground for a pick-up game of basketball. Or, better yet, head over to Doc Savage’s for a competitive game with the Vinnies’ kids.

I can see myself walking through our front door and hearing the screen door softly bang repeatedly behind me. It was the intoxicating, yet calming sound of that wooden screen door that I’ll never forget. That screen door kept the bugs out, allowed the cool breeze in and made sure that we could hear everything that was going on in the neighborhood. And it also welcomed in the sweet smell of lilacs, or apple pies cooling on the neighbors porch.

I’ve said it before, but those were the days of front doors that were never locked, nor were our car doors. Simple pleasures derived from a simple life in much simpler times.

I can hear the Times Leader Evening News landing on the front porch. I would quickly turn to the sports pages and read all about what happened the day before — long before SportsCenter and constant updates.

So many places to visit. So many memories to recall. The Way Back Machine takes me there anytime I fire it up.

It’s not living in the past, it’s savoring it. The Way Back Machine exists in each of us — in our minds and in our hearts.

And every trip taken in the Way Back Machine provides endless great rewards.

Maybe it can take me back to Wildwood, N.J. in the late 60s/early 70s.

Yeah, maybe.

Anyway, cheers/good health to all — “slainte” in Irish, or “zdrowie” in Polish.

