WILKES-BARRE — The recreation room on the second floor of the VA Medical Center was covered in green Sunday for 11th annual American Legion District 12 St. Patrick’s Day party where veterans and their families celebrated the holiday with some good food, games and music.

For the event, Rentko’s catered Irish staples such as corned beef and cabbage, along with stuffed shells, while Schiel’s Family Market supplied festive desserts such as cupcakes and cookies iced green and orange.

As always, DJ Mikie Mike provided some upbeat tunes and was surprised at the party with an American Legion Certificate of Appreciation Letter for all the years spent volunteering his talents at legion events.

The party was made possible through the American Legion District 12 Canteen Fund, which funds everything from the women’s clinic to social services in all five wards.

Local Legions in Luzerne County that regularly donate to the fund include: Nanticoke, Freeland, Ashley, Plains, Harveys Lake, Kingston, Larksville, Plymouth, Exeter, Wilkes-Barre Township and Jenkins Township.

For the party, the fund supplied wall decor, tableware and balloons, as well as hats and leis for the veterans to wear.

Canteen Fund Representative Nicole Guest took a break from busting a move on the dance floor to share why holiday events like this are so special to her.

“It’s the joy in (the veterans) faces. To see them smile, especially with everything they’ve been through. It’s just … they’re the loves of our life,” she said.

Guest explained how “imperative” it is for veterans to socialize, especially those affected by PTSD or a traumatic bran injury.

“It’s good for their mental health. It’s better than any medicine,” she said. “The District 12 American Legion will never ever let them sit alone on a holiday – ever.”

U.S Air Force Veteran Albert Heydt, 78, said he tries to come to as many events as he can to be with people and share their experiences together.

“The music is a little too loud for me, but that’s okay. Loud noises upset me, with the PTSD, so I have to be careful,” Heydt explained. “But I love seeing all of these guys from Vietnam, sitting down with the Vietnam vets and talking about it.”

Heydt joined the military right out of high school and spent eight years as a communications officer. Part of his job was listening to and transcribing Morse code.

Born and raised in Allentown, Heydt decided to join the Air Force partly because of his family’s legacy. His father’s youngest brother, who he was named after, served in the U.S Army Air Corps during WW II as part of the 500th Bomber Squadron and was killed in action in 1944.

“I’m glad I did it. I loved it. Got to see the whole world and try different kinds of food,” Heydt said.

U.S Army Veteran Marty Horvat, 77, who spent two years in Vietnam, said he enjoys holiday parties at the VA because they “break up the monotony” of every day life.

Usually, Horvat keeps himself busy by gardening and shared that he recently spent time propagating some butterfly bushes.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Horvat spent 30 years as a truck driver following his military service and was always on the go, traveling all over the country.

“I see the trucks go by and it makes me homesick,” Horvat said. “Lots of memories.”

As far as St. Patrick’s Day goes, though, it made him smile to see so many happy people.

“Everybody’s Irish today.”