PA Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll, left, chats with the 2024 W. Francis Swingle Award recipient John Borzell. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Members and honorees seated at the head table of the 110th Annual Greater Pittston St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at the Woodlands Resort on Sunday. Left to right: City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo; PA State Rep. James Haddock; Joe Long, Jr., President’s Award; Alex Thalenfeld, representing his father, the late John Thalenfeld, Man of the Year; U.S.Congressman Matt Cartwright; Errol O’Brien, Friendly Sons president; Stephen D. Keener, keynote speaker, Little League International president; John Borzell, W. Francis Swingle Award; Hon. Joseph J. Carmody, Gilmartin Achievement Award; PA Sen. Martin Flynn; Rev. Thomas P. Looney, King’s College president. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader