WILKES-BARRE — Felony aggravated assault charges were dismissed against a Wilkes-Barre man who was accused of stabbing another man at McDonalds Restaurant in Hanover Township last month.

Shawn William Shafer, 40, of Hazle Street, was accused of stabbing Miquel Hernandez during an altercation inside the restaurant on Sans Souci Parkway on Feb. 9, according to court records.

A district judge dismissed two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count of harassment against Shafer when Hernandez failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.