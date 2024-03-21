🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, took his own life, according to a news release from Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews.

Carlos Corredor, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning, according to Jasen Bohinski, acting superintendent of SCI-Dallas.

Prison staff provided life saving measures until Corredor was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Corredor was serving a sentence of eight to 20 years for rape of a child in Philadelphia County. He arrived at SCI Dallas on Feb. 29.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert conducted an autopsy on Corredor.

Matthews listed the cause of death by hanging and the manner of death a suicide.