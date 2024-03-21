🔊 Listen to this

District Judge Jim Haggerty, who served as mayor of Kingston for 20 years, died at Roswell Park Cancer Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday night.

Haggerty was admitted at the Buffalo hospital on his 58th birthday, Nov. 6, 2023, and a day before the General Election when he won a second six-year term as district judge serving Kingston and Edwardsville.

“Our community was fortunate to have a guy like Jim who served his country in the U.S. Army and completed his undergraduate degree at MIT and his Juris Doctor degree at Georgetown University,” said Kingston administrator Paul Keating.” He was an unbelievable, intelligent man who brought so much to the table to our community.”

After he was admitted to the cancer hospital, Haggerty posted several updates on social media of undergoing immunotherapy treatments resulting in hundreds of responses sending prayers and good wishes.

A Notre Dame and New England Patriots fan, Haggerty was elected district judge in Kingston and Edwardsville in the 2017 General Election and was reelected to a second six-year term last year.

When he took the oath of office for district judge, Haggerty resigned as mayor of Kingston, a position he held from 1998 until 2017.

Upon becoming mayor, Haggerty worked with Keating at a time when the municipality faced $2 million in unfunded debt.

“He said by definition, you and I were just kids when we started this but we got a lot done. There is a lot of truth to that statement,” Keating said. “You can’t drive around Kingston in terms of our library, our firehouse with Forty Fort and the Kingston pool without looking at something that is part of Jim’s legacy.”

Haggerty and Keating, along with Kingston council, eliminated the $2 million debt five years ahead of schedule.

“That was one of his proudest moments when we are able to pay off Kingston’s unfunded debt, $2 million in outstanding debt we were able to erase,” Keating said.

Haggerty’s nickname for Keating was “The Admiral” as Keating signed paperwork with “adm.”

“We signed everything. When you have a government the size of Kingston, adm was a lot easier than administrator,” Keating said, adding, “That’s where he came up with nicknaming me The Admiral.”

Haggerty was a 1990 graduate of Georgetown University School of Law and a 1983 graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School.

“Unless it was a dire emergency, we found out you never called Jim when Notre Dame or the Patriots were playing,” Keating said.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo issued a public statement on the county’s behalf “mourning the loss of a remarkable individual” and extending condolences to his family, friends and “the entire community during this difficult time.”

“Jim Haggerty’s contributions to Luzerne County and his unwavering commitment to public service leave an indelible mark on the community,” she wrote.

“As a Magistrate Judge, he upheld the principles of justice and fairness, ensuring that every person who appeared before him was treated with respect and impartiality. His dedication to upholding the law and serving the people of Luzerne County was exemplary,” it said.

As Kingston mayor, Haggerty demonstrated “extraordinary leadership and a deep understanding of the needs of his constituents,” it said. “His tireless efforts to improve the quality of life in Kingston and his dedication to public welfare will always be remembered.”

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jim Haggerty was known for his wit and wisdom, which he generously shared with those around him. His ability to bring levity to any situation and his insightful perspective on matters of importance made him a beloved figure in the community. His wisdom will continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to build a better future for Luzerne County,” the statement said.

Crocamo thanked Haggerty for his years of “dedicated service to Luzerne County.”

Haggerty had served on the study commission that drafted the voter-approved county home rule government structure that took effect in January 2012.

“On behalf of the people of Luzerne County, we extend our deepest sympathies to Jim Haggerty’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. We stand united with the community in honoring his memory and celebrating a life well-lived,” the statement said.

