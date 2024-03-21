🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Cabinets To Go on Thursday held a grand opening of its newest location at 543 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre.

Cabinets To Go has offered customers a comprehensive solution for their home renovation needs since 2008. The company has more than 100 locations nationwide.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the store’s extensive range of products and interact with the designers and staff members.

Customers can visit CabinetsToGo.com to learn more and schedule a free 3D design consultation.

The Wilkes-Barre location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.