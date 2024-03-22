🔊 Listen to this

Workers and elected officials from Luzerne County government and the Hazleton area mingle during Thursday’s official opening of a southern county annex in Hazleton City Hall.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo (second from left) speaks during Thursday’s official opening of a southern annex in Hazleton City Hall. Also in the photograph, from left, are: Hazleton Community and Economic Development Director Joseph C. Zeller III; City Council Vice Chairman Mark Ondishin; City Councilman John Nilles; county Operational Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora; and county Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott.

Luzerne County officials and employees gathered in Hazleton City Hall Thursday to officially kick off the opening of a new southern annex.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told the group of Hazleton area attendees the moment was like “back to the future” because she had often filed legal documents as an attorney decades ago at the southern county annex then located on Broad Street.

The county had evacuated that leased Broad Street property in September 2005 on a suspicion of toxic mold that was later deemed unfounded. Another property on Broad Street was purchased for an annex, but the plan fell through due to the renovation costs. The county sold that property in 2014.

“I love the fact that Luzerne County is coming back to Hazleton,” Crocamo said.

Space is available in city hall because the city relocated its police department to another property on Church Street (Route 309).

Hazleton City Council Vice Chairman Mark Ondishin thanked county officials for restoring county services in the southern region.

“I can’t tell you how happy everyone is that you came back,” Ondishin said.

City Councilman John Nilles concurred.

“It’s great we’re all incorporated again in one solid county,” he said.

State Rep. Dane Watro (R-Luzerne/Schuylkill), presented Crocamo with a proclamation to mark the opening.

Under the initial plans, staff from the following county offices will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the building at 40 N. Church St.: veteran affairs, recorder of deeds, register of wills, prothonotary (civil court records/filings), clerk of courts (criminal court records/filings), treasurers, sheriffs, assessors and the county manager/administration.

All offices, with the exception of the sheriff’s office, will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The sheriff’s office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

A list of details for each office is posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

The county is paying $3,530 per month, or $42,360 annually, through the end of 2025 to lease the space.