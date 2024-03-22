🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A New York City man charged in the 2020 fatal beating death of his roommate in West Hazleton waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending an open count of criminal homicide to Luzerne County Court.

Giovanni Morales, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton with killing Jonathan Hernandez on June 26, 2020, according to court records.

Court records say Morales came to Luzerne County on June 24, 2020, to stay with Hernandez at an apartment on Winters Avenue in West Hazleton. The pair planned to work together at various construction sites.

A work supervisor stopped at the Winters Avenue apartment and found Hernandez’s body, court records say.

Morales fled the area and was once listed on the state police “Ten Most Wanted” list.

Morales was arrested for robbing a bank in Hartford, Conn., in November 2023. During the bank robbery investigation, authorities in Hartford learned of Morale’s true identity and discovered the arrest warrant charging him with criminal homicide in West Pittston.

Morales was extradited from Connecticut in February.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of robbery and theft against Morales, who remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.