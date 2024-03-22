🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.4% in February.

This was the fifth consecutive month at 3.4%.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point from its January rate, now up to 3.9%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2024.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its February 2023 level of 3.7%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 14,000 over the month due to growth in resident employment.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 5,800 over the month to a record high of 6,131,700. This was the seventh consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count.

Jobs increased from January in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+3,700), which rose to a record high.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 71,000 with gains in five of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+58,700) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. February 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

