KINGSTON — Attorney Cathy O’Donnell, of O’Donnell Law Offices, recently was selected to join the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania along with York resident, Joshua F. Wilson.

O’Donnell is a longtime practicing lawyer in Pennsylvania. She focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, estate administration, Orphans’ Court, and elder law and serves as the firm’s business manager.

Active in community service, O’Donnell has served on several boards throughout her career, including current positions as the chair of the Luzerne County Community College Board and the Luzerne County Bar Charitable Foundation Board.

O’Donnell is the assistant secretary of the Friedman Jewish Community Center Board and serves as a board member of the North Branch Land Trust, Junior Leadership Northeast, and Luzerne County Dress for Success.

As a Disciplinary Board member, O’Donnell and other appointees review conduct and assure compliance by all attorneys to the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct while assisting the Supreme Court in the licensing and discipline of attorneys throughout the Commonwealth.

Its mission is to protect the public, maintain high standards of integrity in the legal profession and safeguard the reputation of the courts of Pennsylvania.

Disciplinary Board members, which include 10 lawyers and two non-lawyers from across the Commonwealth, meet regularly to decide cases, policies and Board administrative matters. All members of the Board serve as unpaid volunteers.

